Southeastern Grocers Partners with Local Animal Rescues and Shelters for National Pet Month

JACKSONVILLE, Fla.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is raising support for local animal rescues and shelters through its Community Bag program in honor of National Pet Month.

This month, customers can purchase a new reusable community bag for $2.99 in all Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie stores to help local homeless animals while also benefiting the environment by reducing the use of paper and plastic bags. SEG is partnering with nearly 400 animal shelters and rescues across Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi for its Pet Month Community Bag program. For every community bag purchased, $1 will be directed to each store’s partner animal shelter organization.

Raymond Rhee, Chief People Officer for Southeastern Grocers, said, “At Southeastern Grocers, we are dedicated to supporting causes that are important to our customers and associates, and we know our communities are big animal lovers. With the purchase of a community bag during the month of May, our customers can help our furry, four-legged friends in need of a forever home and reduce the use of single-use plastic bags to nurture a healthier, more sustainable planet. Together, we can make the world a better place for humans and animals alike.”

The durable and bright reusable bags are made from recycled materials and can be found at the register or near the entrance of each Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie store. Since its inception in February 2019, SEG’s Community Bag program has supported more than 7,300 nonprofit organizations and saved more than 11.6 million single-use plastic bags1 from being used.

Each month, stores will select a new organization to benefit from the program including education, civic, health and wellness, hunger and disaster relief, veterans and military families as well as belonging, inclusion and diversity organizations serving the local community. For more information about the Community Bag program, visit SEG.Bags4MyCause.com.

Additionally, SEG will donate $15,000 in own brand Whiskers & Tails pet food and supplies to support local pet animal shelters and rescues, including Jacksonville Humane Society, Greater Birmingham Humane Society and Lee County Domestic Animal Services. These organizations help to provide vital pet aid to families in need and help keep pets happy and at home. Whiskers & Tails offers a variety of nutritionally balanced wet and dry food, treats and supplies for cats and dogs for a 20% average savings compared to national brand equivalents. Whiskers & Tails products are exclusively available in Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores for pet parents to save.

About Southeastern Grocers

Southeastern Grocers Inc. (SEG), parent company and home of Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie grocery stores, is one of the largest conventional supermarket companies in the U.S. SEG grocery stores, liquor stores and in-store pharmacies serve communities throughout the five southeastern states of Alabama, Florida, Georgia, Louisiana and Mississippi. Fresco y Más, Harveys Supermarket and Winn-Dixie are well-known and well-respected regional brands with deep heritages, strong neighborhood ties, proud histories of giving back, talented and caring associates and strong commitments to providing the best possible quality and value to customers. For more information, visit www.frescoymas.com, www.harveyssupermarkets.com and www.winndixie.com.

1Southeastern Grocers estimates one reusable bag will be used at least six times per year, and each time a reusable bag is used it equates to five single-use bags not used; this means for every reusable bag that is sold, 30 single-use bags are not used.