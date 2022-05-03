Church Mutual® Selects Guidewire Cloud to Accelerate Billing Innovation and Optimize Customer Experience

MERRILL, Wis., & SAN MATEO, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I. (a stock insurer)1, a market leader providing insurance services for organizations that serve others, and Guidewire (NYSE: GWRE) announced that Church Mutual has selected BillingCenter on Guidewire Cloud as its new system for billing management among its four companies.

Church Mutual originally selected Guidewire ClaimCenter, DataHub, InfoCenter, CustomerEngage Account Management, and ProducerEngage in 2019 as self-managed installations to update its technology infrastructure and improve customer engagement to accelerate growth. In 2021, the company selected Guidewire Cloud to migrate ClaimCenter and accelerate its claims transformation.

“Moving the multiple billing systems within each of our companies to Guidewire Cloud will automate and standardize ongoing processes such as file management, system maintenance, and other time-consuming activities, and provide our agents and customers with a seamless digital experience,” said Dr. Dwayne Gantz, senior vice president and chief financial officer, Church Mutual. “Leveraging Guidewire Cloud will deliver flexibility and scalability so we can stay ahead of evolving customer needs by quickly implementing Guidewire’s latest updates and innovations to help drive our speed to market and further enable growth.”

Robert Sajdak, director, Financial Services, Church Mutual, commented, “Automated billing will make it simpler and easier for customers to interact with us at every turn, enhancing their overall experience. This cloud implementation will expand our self-service options and tools and provide other conveniences, as well as offer our staff a higher level of productivity through a suite of new automated reporting capabilities and functionality.”

“We thank Church Mutual for its continued confidence in our partnership and SaaS services to empower the transformation of their engagement with customers in today’s rapidly evolving marketplace,” said John Mullen, president and chief revenue officer, Guidewire. “We admire the company’s commitment to its mission of protecting those who serve and inspire others and look forward to helping it bring specialized insurance expertise and innovative solutions to purpose-driven organizations of all kinds.”

About Church Mutual

Church Mutual Insurance Company, S.I., founded in 1897, offers specialized insurance for religious organizations of all denominations, public and private K-12 schools, colleges and universities, senior living facilities, secular and non-secular camps and conference centers, and nonprofit and human services organizations throughout the United States. Church Mutual markets most lines of commercial property and liability insurance, including multi-peril, workers' compensation and commercial auto insurance. In addition to insurance, Church Mutual provides a spectrum of value-added solutions that benefit its customers. Church Mutual holds the following honors:

A.M. Best Company "A" (excellent) rating

Wisconsin 75 Top Private Company by Deloitte US, 2016, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2020 and 2021

Wisconsin 75 Distinguished Performer: Innovation by Deloitte US 2019

2021 Gallup Culture Transformation Award recipient

2020 Women and Diversity Award recipient from the American Property Casualty Insurance Association

Futuremakers Partner by Wisconsin Technical College System

Celent Model Insurer for innovation and emerging technologies

Award in Innovation for entrepreneurialism and innovation by National Association of Mutual Insurance Companies

2018-2019 Employer of the Year by Northcentral Technical College

Learn more at www.churchmutual.com.

About Guidewire Software

Guidewire is the platform P&C insurers trust to engage, innovate, and grow efficiently. ​We combine digital, core, analytics, and AI to deliver our platform as a cloud service. More than 450 insurers, from new ventures to the largest and most complex in the world, run on Guidewire.

As a partner to our customers, we continually evolve to enable their success. We are proud of our unparalleled implementation track record, with 1,000+ successful projects, supported by the largest R&D team and partner ecosystem in the industry. Our marketplace provides hundreds of applications that accelerate integration, localization, and innovation.

For more information, please visit www.guidewire.com and follow us on Twitter: @Guidewire_PandC.

NOTE: For information about Guidewire’s trademarks, visit https://www.guidewire.com/legal-notices.

1 Church Mutual is a stock insurer whose policyholders are members of the parent mutual holding company formed on 1/1/20. S.I. = a stock insurer.