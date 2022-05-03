Genesis Therapeutics Announces Strategic Collaboration with Lilly to Discover Novel Therapies Using the Genesis Molecular AI Platform

BURLINGAME, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Genesis Therapeutics, a company pioneering artificial intelligence technologies to create medicines for patients with severe and unmet medical conditions, announced today that it has entered into a strategic collaboration with Eli Lilly and Company to discover novel therapies for up to five targets across a range of therapeutic areas.

The collaboration will deploy Genesis’ pioneering AI drug discovery platform, which combines 3D structure-aware deep neural networks with cutting-edge molecular simulation. Genesis’ field-leading machine learning models will be utilized by joint teams of engineers and scientists from Genesis and Lilly as they drive toward first-in-class and best-in-class drug candidates.

Under the terms of the agreement, Genesis will partner with Lilly on three initial targets and will receive an upfront payment of $20 million. Lilly will have the option to nominate two more targets for an additional nomination payment per target. Genesis will be eligible to receive up to $670 million total in upfront; target nomination; and preclinical, development, regulatory and sales milestone payments. Genesis is also eligible to receive royalties on net sales.

“We are excited to join forces with Lilly and their world-class research and development teams to discover novel drugs for patients suffering with severe diseases,” said Genesis Therapeutics’ CEO Evan Feinberg, Ph.D. “In our experience, partnerships thrive when both parties bring unique and complementary technologies and insights to the table. At Genesis, interdisciplinary teams of accomplished AI researchers, software engineers, chemists and biologists work closely together to push the boundaries of chemical machine learning and create novel therapies for protein targets that have evaded traditional discovery methods. We look forward to addressing critical areas of unmet medical need by combining the expertise of our respective organizations.”

About Genesis Therapeutics

We’re a team of proven drug hunters, deep learning researchers, and software engineers interrogating unexplored chemical space to identify and develop novel candidates for undrugged and underdeveloped targets with the goal of providing new treatments for patients with severe diseases.

Genesis Therapeutics has created the industry's most advanced molecular AI platform by combining 3D structure-aware deep neural networks, new molecular simulation methods, and a massively scalable molecular generation engine. The company’s technology is uniquely able to address previously undruggable and data-poor targets using robust computational infrastructure that scales the AI platform on the cloud, enabling immense swaths of chemical space to be searched.

The company is headquartered in Burlingame, CA with a fully integrated laboratory in San Diego. To learn more, visit genesistherapeutics.ai.