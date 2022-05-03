Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Splashes Into Summer 2022!

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is located in Valencia next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain. (Photo: Business Wire)

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles has over 25 slides and attractions for the entire family to enjoy. (Photo: Business Wire)

LOS ANGELES--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Back with a splash, Six Flags Hurricane Harbor is ready to keep Southern Californian’s cool all summer long with over 25 unique slides and attractions for the entire family. The water park season kicks off Saturday, May 28 for weekends including Memorial Day on May 30, and will be open daily beginning June 11.

“Hurricane Harbor continues to be the perfect summer gathering spot for friends and families of all ages,” stated Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Park President, Don McCoy. “The water park provides unlimited fun for the whole family with a wide variety of thrilling water adventures. We’re excited for the fun summer season ahead,” he added.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor attractions feature a variety of thrills for everyone including:

Adrenaline Seekers - Among the park’s most thrilling attractions is Taboo Tower, a 75-foot tall tower featuring three different speed slides, including one with a staggering 45-degree straight drop. Another favorite among guests is Bonzai Pipelines, where riders step into an enclosed vertical capsule and the floor drops out beneath them, sending them free-falling 40 miles-per-hour down the slide;

Friends and Families - For water lovers of all ages, Bamboo Racer is a fun, six-lane racing experience that plunges riders head first, side-by-side, on specially designed water sleds, down a 45-foot tall slide. Lost Temple Rapids is an exhilarating adventure through 560-feet of pure whitewater rafting bliss. Relax on The River Cruise lazy river and let the current do all the work as you float around the park at a mellow pace;

Thrill Seekers in Training – With pint-sized water slides, rain curtains and splashing effects, Splash Island keeps the entire family cool. Parents can relax in nearby lounge chairs while keeping an eye on the littles as they explore a variety of water play platforms and fountains. There's also Castaway Cove which is specially designed for kids under 54-inches, and features secluded tide pools and splash areas; and

Cabana Cove – For a more relaxing experience, Cabana Cove features private rental cabanas with lounge chairs, food and beverage wait service and free tube rentals. This relaxing oasis offers guests more privacy and shade for their families and friends.

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor’s 2022 additions include:

Enhanced Seating and Shade Areas – Guest enhancements include increased seating, shade structures and new tables added throughout the water park;

Restaurant Improvements – The water park's largest dining location, Red Eye's Kitchen, will reopen with a renovated shaded queue line for easier traffic flow and increased dining experience; and

New Dining Options – More diverse culinary options will be available with carne asada nachos and traditional Mexican esquite added to the menu at Cowabunga Grill, plus additional offerings throughout the park.

For additional Hurricane Harbor information, including operating hours and days, visit www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharborla.

The water park is currently hiring for the 2022 season. Applicants, age 16 and older, can complete an online application at www.sixflags.com/hurricaneharbor/jobs. More than ten diverse departments offer exciting opportunities with flexible hours and great perks.

New for 2022, Six Flags offers a three-tiered Pass Program focused on maximizing the value and experience for guests. The Thrill Seeker Pass is perfect for frequent home park visitation. The Extreme Pass is ideal for live-on-the-edge thrills all year, without blackout dates. The Ultimate Pass provides the best value for everything offered; it includes all of the advantages of an Extreme Pass, plus more! For additional benefits and savings, with the purchase of an Extreme or Ultimate Pass, TWO Junior Passes will be given for each one of the passes purchased. The Junior Pass is for guests under 42”. A Hurricane Harbor Season Pass is also available for guests interested in visiting the water park only. For more information on these offers, visit www.sixflags.com.

About Six Flags Hurricane Harbor Los Angeles

Six Flags Hurricane Harbor, a 22-acre waterpark located next door to Six Flags Magic Mountain, features over 1.5 million gallons of water in a tropically themed paradise. Enjoy two of the tallest full-enclosed speed slides in Southern California, a relaxing 1,300-foot river cruise, a wave pool, an interactive lagoon, and a splashy kid’s play area. The park operates seasonally May-September.

