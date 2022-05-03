Wind River Studio Enabling Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai AutoEver to Accelerate Development of Next-Gen Intelligent and Connected Vehicles

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Wind River®, a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems, today announced that Hyundai Mobis, one of the world’s largest vehicle technology innovators and suppliers, and Hyundai AutoEver has signed an agreement to establish a strategic relationship that includes collaboration with Wind River Studio for the development of an automotive software framework and continuous test and test automation capabilities, as well as advanced software lifecycle management.

“As we move toward a more connected and autonomous future, software is at the center of enabling that reality,” said Avijit Sinha, chief product officer, Wind River. “Wind River Studio can help automotive leaders such as Hyundai Mobis and Hyundai AutoEver achieve a modernized development framework across cloud and edge, combined with software lifecycle management capability to enable them to accelerate their innovation and advance the software defined vehicle.”

“Hyundai Mobis plans to continue to introduce new services by adding future mobility technology to intelligent vehicles through extensive cooperation,” said Chang Jae-ho, senior vice president at Hyundai Mobis.

“Hyundai AutoEver plays the role of software specialist in the Hyundai Motor Group and is leading the team towards digital transformation to revolutionize software development and verification processes throughout vehicle development,” said Kim Seong-woon, vice president, head of the Software Quality Innovation Division at Hyundai AutoEver. “Through close cooperation with Wind River, we will strengthen the function and efficiency of Hyundai AutoEver’s software integrated development environment platform and virtual verification platform to contribute to innovation in vehicle software development by Hyundai Mobis and group companies.”

The auto industry is amid its most significant revolution in more than 100 years. Research from Forbes indicates that automotive leaders believe an intelligent systems approach is central to strategies that can deliver up to a 30% growth in revenue opportunities, and in five years’ time, many of the core requirements for intelligent systems in this industry will need to be in place.1

The collaboration will leverage each company’s specialties and experiences to develop a best-in-class software development infrastructure for next-generation connected automobiles. The companies will work closely on methodologies to accelerate the development and delivery of automotive systems, including enhanced continuous test capabilities and test automation in both simulated and real hardware-based environments and new customer test infrastructures making use of virtual device management.

The Hyundai AutoEver team will play a key role working with Wind River on a software integrated development environment platform and virtual verification platform.

Studio provides a cloud-native platform for the development, deployment, operations, and servicing of mission-critical intelligent systems. Studio delivers a full lifecycle management platform for intelligent systems at cloud scale. Studio enables development workflows that reduce development costs and accelerate capabilities for building, testing, and deploying on the edge.

More information about Wind River Studio is available at www.windriver.com/studio.

About Wind River

Wind River is a global leader in delivering software for mission-critical intelligent systems. For 40 years, the company has been an innovator and pioneer, powering billions of devices and systems that require the highest levels of security, safety, and reliability. Wind River software and expertise are accelerating digital transformation across industries, including automotive, aerospace, defense, industrial, medical, and telecommunications. The company offers a comprehensive portfolio supported by world-class professional services and support and a broad partner ecosystem. To learn more, visit Wind River at www.windriver.com.

About Hyundai MOBIS

Hyundai Mobis is the no.7 global automotive supplier, with annual sales of nearly $30 billion USD. The company was founded in 1977 and is headquartered in Seoul, Korea. Hyundai Mobis aims to become a lifelong technology partner for vehicles and people. The company has outstanding expertise in sensors, sensor fusion in ECUs and software development for safety control. The company’s products also include various components for electrification, brakes, chassis and suspension, steering, airbags, lighting, and automotive electronics.

About Hyundai AutoEver

Hyundai AutoEver, a mobility software provider that reliably, efficiently, and innovatively supports software and infrastructure across in-car and out-car areas, builds a mobility software platform to flexibly connect hardware and software, and is creating new value for the upcoming mobility ecosystem.

1 Forbes/Wind River, “Characteristics of Intelligent Systems,” 2021

Wind River is a trademark or registered trademark of Wind River Systems, Inc., and its affiliates. Other names may be the trademarks of their respective owners.