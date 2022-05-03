BizCap® Secures $25 Million Revolving Line of Credit for Auto Finance Solutions

SAN FRANCISCO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BizCap®, a national commercial finance and advisory firm, today announced it has successfully structured and secured $25 million in financing for Auto Finance Solutions (AFS), a leading financing source for independent used car dealerships to purchase wholesale inventory throughout the United States. This new financing will enable AFS to refinance existing debt, as well as to fund its strategic growth plans which include new market expansion and increasing the size of its loan portfolio.

“We’re so thankful and impressed by what the team at BizCap was able to accomplish for AFS throughout this transaction,” said Ehab Abuwarda, business development director of AFS. “We knew this debt financing would require an experienced and creative team to achieve the outcome we were looking for, and BizCap was absolutely up to the challenge and delivered exactly what they said they would. Our company can now move forward with our aggressive growth and expansion plans,” he added.

AFS offers a floor plan financing model that provides auto dealers with more buying power enabling them the ability to increase their inventory, expand their profits, and maximize their cash flow.

“The whole management team at AFS was outstanding to work with on this financing arrangement,” said Chuck Doyle, president & CEO of BizCap. “We knew early on that their business model and growth potential would make this an exciting opportunity for our team to dig into, and we’re so proud to have led the process to yield a very successful outcome for AFS.”

BizCap also recently announced several successful financing arrangements for its clients including $8.7 million for 55th Crossing and $60 million for AvAir.

About BizCap

BizCap® (Business Capital since 2002) is a time-tested national commercial finance and advisory firm specializing in securing customized non-dilutive credit-based solutions for rapidly growing as well as challenged middle market companies nationwide who require unique, timely and tailored financing structures to address their particular needs, especially when conventional sources of capital are not an option. BizCap is a proud supporter of Team IMPACT, a national nonprofit that connects children facing serious and chronic illnesses with local college athletic teams, forming life-long bonds and life-changing outcomes.