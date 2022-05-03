Votiro Collaborates With Thales to Enhance Zero Trust Solutions for Enterprises

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Votiro, a global leader in Content Disarm and Reconstruction technology (CDR), today announced the extension of its collaboration with Thales with a joint solution combining Votiro’s Zero Trust CDR solution, Votiro Cloud, with the Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform to deliver enhanced zero trust security and protect the full lifecycle of inbound, outbound, and at-rest data.

The Thales CipherTrust Data Security Platform unifies data discovery, classification, data protection, and unprecedented granular access controls with centralized key management – all on a single platform. When used with Votiro Cloud technology, organizations can include data sanitation along with Thales data discovery, protection, and control offerings. When a file comes from an external entity, Votiro’s technology scans and sanitizes users’ data before it is classified, encrypted, and stored into cloud environments such as S3 buckets. By adding Votiro’s advanced CDR capabilities into Thales’ workflow, Votiro and Thales will provide a joint end-to-end solution for data security that proactively prevents ransomware and zero-day attacks.

“The increased reliance on cloud storage environments, such as S3 buckets, and file transfer capabilities has underscored the growing need for ransomware prevention and content security,” said Ravi Srinivasan, CEO at Votiro. “In a world where digital files need to cross multiple networks and trust boundaries for productive work, these files must be secure—and safely delivered—so as to not disrupt the business processes. We’re excited to partner with Thales to further our joint mission of enabling companies to operate freely without risk of any hidden threats delivered through malicious files or losing sensitive data and intellectual property in the process.”

The joint solution will empower users to simplify data security and enable secure cloud migrations, without increasing the burden on staff members or hindering productivity. Users will be able to confidently move workloads to the cloud and hosted environments and repatriate data back on-premises, knowing that their data has been sanitized and remains in their control. Since Votiro proactively disarms files of known and unknown threats without adding friction, blocking files, interrupting business operations or impacting file fidelity, the entire process remains invisible to the end users and allows IT members to focus on other important initiatives.

Votiro’s Zero Trust content security architecture delivers safe file content to users anywhere it is accessed and proactively prevents evasive and unknown cyber threats. Votiro applies Zero Trust to a customer’s automated file processing or application-to-application file transfer process. Votiro’s scalability, speed, and depth/breadth of accepted file formats best positions them to help enterprises achieve file security. Files are processed at scale for high volume operations and the entire process happens within milliseconds, completely invisible to the end user.

About Votiro

Founded in 2012 by leading file security experts, Votiro is a category leader in CDR and trusted by large enterprises, including top Fortune 500 companies, to safely access content with complete peace of mind ensuring zero interruption to business. Headquartered in the United States, with offices in Australia, Israel, and Singapore. Votiro delivers cloud-native services to MME and Enterprise customers. For more information about Votiro, please visit https://www.votiro.com.