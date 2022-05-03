Uplight and GridX Partner to Simplify Clean Energy Decision Making with Detailed Cost Information

BOULDER, Colo. & MILPITAS, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Uplight, the technology partner of energy providers transitioning to the clean energy ecosystem, and GridX, the leading enterprise rate platform provider to modern utilities and energy technology companies, today announced a partnership that will enable utilities to help energy customers better understand the bill impacts of their energy decisions and actions.

Time-of-use (TOU) and other complex rate plans are increasingly critical to managing the grid, achieving decarbonization goals and integrating distributed energy resources (DERs) like solar, storage and electric vehicles. However, there is a customer engagement barrier to wide-scale rates adoption. According to EIA data, while TOU rates are available to 62% of U.S. residential customers, only 7.3% are enrolled in these plans. Furthermore, a recent report from the Smart Electric Consumer Collaborative suggested that fewer than half of residential customers even know what type of rate plan they are enrolled in.

The partnership between Uplight and GridX helps remove the confusion and complexity felt by consumers with billing-grade analytics that deliver detailed costs of changing to a new TOU rate plan, purchasing an electric vehicle, installing solar and more. GridX has the ability to accurately design, implement and measure emerging rate structures and deliver detailed cost data that increases consumer investment in sustainable technologies. Coupled with Uplight’s industry-leading engagement solutions and customer UX, the two companies will work together to increase adoption of the technologies, devices and programs required to decarbonize.

“The combined power of GridX and Uplight allows us to better serve utilities looking to accelerate customer adoption of TOU rates, ensure customers succeed on their new rates and increase the adoption of clean energy technologies,” said Chris Black, CEO, GridX. “We understand the challenge utilities face when calculating millions of data points to match each customer with the best rate and have eased that burden with powerful rate analytics that get cost information into the hands of energy customers faster.”

As the leading provider of customer engagement solutions, Uplight can integrate highly detailed cost information from GridX’s rates analytics solution into utilities’ customer communications to improve the insights they provide, thereby further influencing action at scale. Providing these insights to customers has proven extremely successful. Between 2017 to 2019, a large North American utility saw an almost 400% increase in customer logins and lower customer TOU opt-out rate while leveraging GridX’s enterprise rate engine to provide customers financial insights into bill impacts of offered rates.

“We know how powerful data is in not only building awareness of rate plans and sustainable technologies, but empowering customers to make changes with the confidence that their smart energy habits will result in lower bills and meaningful steps toward decarbonization,” said Donald McPhail, VP of Product at Uplight. “Together, we are helping utilities realize less strain on the grid, more satisfied customers and ultimately sustained adoption of behaviors that lead to load shifting and decarbonization.”

Uplight and GridX will be jointly presenting a session on how better rate management can transform the grid at CS Week on Wednesday, May 4 at 10:45 a.m. Visit Uplight at booth #509 and GridX at booth #819.

About Uplight

Uplight is the technology partner for energy providers and the clean energy ecosystem. Uplight’s software solutions connect energy customers to the decarbonization goals of power providers while helping customers save energy and lower costs, creating a more sustainable future for all. Using the industry’s only comprehensive customer-centric technology suite and critical energy expertise across disciplines, Uplight is streaming the complex transition to the clean energy ecosystem for more than 80 electric gas utilities around the world. By empowering energy providers to achieve critical outcomes through data-driven customer experiences, delivering control at the grid edge, creating new revenue streams and optimizing existing load and assets, Uplight shares a mission with clients to make energy more sustainable for every community. Uplight is a certified B Corporation. To learn more, visit us at www.uplight.com, find us on Twitter @Uplight or on LinkedIn at Linkedin.com/company/uplightenergy.

About GridX, Inc.

GridX, Inc. partners with utilities and energy suppliers to transform their businesses and accelerate the clean energy transition. The company’s Enterprise Rate Platform helps these organizations to develop new products and business models to achieve their clean energy goals; quickly operationalize new offerings in their billing and settlement processes; and better engage with their customers for broader program adoption. GridX’s platform is used by leading utilities, retail energy suppliers and energy ecosystem OEMs to serve more than 19 million homes and businesses. For more information, visit www.gridx.com.