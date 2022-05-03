Hawkmoon Completes Year 1 Anniversary Payment and Share Issuance for Wilson

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Hawkmoon Resources Corp. (CSE:HM; OTCQB:HWKRF; FSE:966) (“Hawkmoon” or the “Company”) announces that, pursuant to its option (the “Option”) respecting the Wilson Gold Project (“Wilson” or the “Project”), the Company has issued 700,000 common shares to Cartier Resources Inc. (“Cartier” or the “Optionor”) and paid $150,000 in cash to Cartier. In order to satisfy its “year 1” obligations under the Option, Hawkmoon is required to complete 3,000 metres of diamond drilling on Wilson as indicated in Table 1 below. To date, the Company has completed 5,000 metres of drilling for a cost of approx. $800,000, with another 5,000 metres planned for this summer.

Table 1. Hawkmoon option to acquire 100% of Wilson from Cartier

TIME CASH

PAYMENTS SHARES ISSUED WORK PROGRAM DRILLED METRES Upon Execution $200,000 700,000 N/A N/A Year 1 Anniversary $150,000 700,000 $750,000 3,000 Year 2 Anniversary $150,000 800,000 $750,000 3,000 Year 3 Anniversary $250,000 800,000 $1,000,000 4,000 Year 4 Anniversary $250,000 1,000,000 $1,500,000 6,000 Year 5 Anniversary N/A 1,000,000 $2,000,000 8,000 Totals $1,000,000 5,000,000 $6,000,000 24,000

“Hawkmoon Resources is pleased to be the first company to option one of Cartier’s properties”, stated Branden Haynes, President of Hawkmoon. “Over the years, Cartier has assembled an impressive collection of gold projects in Quebec, and we firmly believe that Wilson is one of them. The Company has an excellent working relationship with Cartier and appreciates their support”, added Mr. Haynes.

About Hawkmoon Resources

Hawkmoon is focused entirely on its two Quebec gold projects. Wilson Gold Project is located in one of the world’s largest gold endowed areas, the Abitibi Greenstone Belt. The Wilson is accessed by government-maintained roads and is in close proximity to the east of the town of Lebel-sur-Quévillon. The second project is situated in the Belleterre Gold Camp southwest of Val-d’Or.

Qualified Person

The technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Thomas Clarke P.Geo., Pr.Sci.Nat. Mr. Clarke is a “Qualified Person” under NI 43-101 and is a Director and the Vice President Exploration of Hawkmoon.

Forward Looking Statements

This news release contains certain forward-looking statements. The use of the word “expected”, “projected”, “pursuing”, “plans” and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements in this news release include statements regarding: the requirements under the Option; and the Company’s drill program at Wilson. The forward-looking statements are made as at the date hereof and the Company disclaims any intent or obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statements, where because of new information, future events or results, or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.