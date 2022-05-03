Western Union and SuperGIROS Team to Provide Colombians with Greater Access to Cross-Border Money Movement

BOGOTÁ, Colombia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Western Union and SuperGIROS, part of the Acciones & Valores network, today announced an agreement that places Western Union’s cross-border global money movement and payments capabilities in every SuperGIROS retail location across Columbia.

Colombians Now Have More Ways to Send and Receive Money Cross-Border

By teaming with SuperGIROS, Colombians now have more than 9,800 additional locations to send and receive money to friends and family around the world. The move brings the total number of Western Union locations in Colombia to 17,000, reinforcing the company’s commitment to offer even more convenience to its customers. SuperGIROS locations are offering extended hours, every day of the week, to help customers conveniently send and receive their remittances.

"In Colombia, remittances are critically important in helping ensure health and safety for those who receive them, especially in remote communities across the country,” said Claudia Reyes, Western Union Regional Director, Colombia. “In Colombia and across Latin America we continue to expand our network, offering consumers more convenience, introducing new services, and allowing them to send money to their families and loved ones across the world. We look forward to working with SuperGIROS to help bridge the gap to full financial inclusion for all Colombians.”

Western Union / SuperGIROS Alliance Fosters Financial Inclusion

The SuperGIROS network in Colombia has expanded to include 23 provinces. Together, both companies now possess a country-wide footprint that reaches the most remote areas of the country, providing access to financial services that were lacking in the past.

“Remittances continue to be the lifeline for many Colombian families, so we must prepare and go even further,” said Édgar Páez, President, SuperGIROS. “Through the launch of Western Union international money transfers in our 10,000 stores, we can now connect our customers with their families across the world.”

In terms of scope, Rafael Aparicio, President of Acciones & Valores, explained that the expansion plan is accompanied by a strategy to reach new consumer segments, including parts of the population that don’t have access to financial services. "As we launch this service, our key priority is to think and evolve our relationship with the client, meeting and exceeding their expectations in terms of receiving and sending remittances.”

About Western Union

The Western Union Company (NYSE: WU) is a global leader in cross-border, cross-currency money movement and payments. Western Union’s platform provides seamless cross-border flows and its leading global financial network bridges more than 200 countries and territories and over 130 currencies. We connect consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments through one of the world’s widest reaching networks, accessing billions of bank accounts, millions of digital wallets and cards, and a substantial global network of retail locations. Western Union connects the world to bring boundless possibilities within reach. For more information, visit www.westernunion.com.

About Acciones & Valores

Acciones and Valores ​​is the oldest brokerage firm in Colombia and at more than 60 years of age it has the luxury of being one of the most innovative, with products and services that bring the greatest benefits to its clients. In 2003 he diversified his business to focus on 2 different and innovative lines. On the one hand, the traditional stock exchange business advising individuals and companies in the capital market and, on the other, the remittance business, led by the world leader in international money orders. https://www.accivalores.com/

About SuperGIROS

SuperGIROS is an operator authorized to provide postal payment services. It has extensive coverage in Colombia, with more than 10,000 service points. In SuperGIROS it also offers collection agreements to pay bills for gas and electricity companies, and payment agreements. https://www.supergiros.com.co/