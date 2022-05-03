LTK Connect Makes the Largest Influencer Marketing Platform Available for Brands of All Sizes

New LTK self-serve product is purpose-built to help brands of any size and budget create, manage and scale campaigns to help drive sales and engagement. (Photo: Business Wire)

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, the largest global influencer marketing platform, is launching its new self-serve solution that enables brands of all sizes to directly build, manage and scale their influencer marketing plans across publishing platforms, including the LTK shopping app. LTK Connect provides an efficient end-to-end solution for brands to create and manage creator campaigns - from identifying and directly communicating with thousands of commerce-focused LTK creators - to performance tracking, image licensing and payments.

For more than a decade, thousands of brands have worked with LTK to help drive billions of sales through its platform. LTK Connect opens the door for so many more brands, especially direct-to-consumer companies, to tap into the power of creator-guided commerce. In addition, LTK is providing $1M in incentives to support eligible LTK Connect brands to fuel their growth from creator-guided shopping.

“Providing access for brands of all sizes to the trusted LTK influencer platform that has driven success for thousands of brands, as well as the top-rated shopping app with millions of shoppers is a huge disruptive force for direct-to-consumer brands,” said Kristi O’Brien, General Manager of the LTK Brand Platform. “We are hyper-aware of the importance of return-on-investment for these brands and are obsessed with designing efficient product solutions that help them drive outcomes for their businesses.”

LTK Connect is now open to all brands following a beta with select businesses.

“shortyLOVE has been on the LTK platform since Day One and we’re believers!” says Sloane Gibney Grossberg, founder of shortyLOVE and former Marc Jacobs bags and accessories design director. “Running a successful influencer campaign is surprisingly easy on the LTK platform ... no agencies. No consultants. We do it all in-house with LTK Creators who not only know what they’re doing, they care about doing great work. Now we have a real brand presence across Instagram and on the LTK app. I never dreamed it would be this simple!”

The LTK Difference: Humanized, Creator-Guided Shopping

LTK is driving the next generation of shopping by empowering creators, brands and shoppers. Founded by a creator for the creator economy, LTK has direct, personal relationships with premier, commerce-focused creators to execute campaigns across their digital footprint to make them as economically successful as possible. Brands work with LTK, utilizing proprietary performance data on LTK creators, to target the right audiences and effectively drive sales and engagement. Millions of shoppers use the LTK app because it delivers a humanized shopping experience, driven by creators they trust.

