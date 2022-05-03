Destination XL Group Partners with 3Q Digital to Drive Limitless Growth

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--3Q Digital (3Q), the disruptive growth marketing agency that transforms brands into market leaders, today announced its partnership agreement with Destination XL Group, Inc. (DXL), the leading retailer of men’s big and tall apparel.

When looking for a new digital partner, DXL sought out an agency willing and able to disrupt its existing strategy. They needed to look at their business from a fully holistic perspective in order to grow their market share, expand their digital presence, and gain a comprehensive understanding of their customers’ buying journey. Under the terms of the agreement, which officially began in November 2021, 3Q is responsible for managing all of DXL’s paid digital media.

“When DXL approached us, they made it clear that they weren’t just looking for another agency. They needed a truly strategic partner who could challenge them and bring bold ideas to the table,” said Stephanie Mace, Chief Client Officer at 3Q. “DXL has really embraced a growth marketing mindset, and we’re excited to work together to fully understand their customer’s unique omnichannel experience, expand their digital footprint, and help them achieve holistic growth.”

3Q worked to quickly realign DXL’s paid digital media strategy ahead of Black Friday, a crucial eCommerce timeframe. Those early efforts, which included increased investments in Facebook and Google Smart Shopping, and better leveraging automation to allow for real-time adjustments, translated into rapid success. 3Q’s strategy in the fourth quarter of 2021 generated strong results, closing out an already record-setting year.

As a result of these early successes, DXL agreed to expand the scope of the contract. They’ll be partnering with 3Q’s Decision Sciences team led by Savitha Namuduri - an industry veteran who recently joined 3Q as Senior Vice President, Decision Sciences & Analytics. 3Q will help DXL to measure the impact of DXL’s digital strategy on in-store revenue at over 250 store locations, and allocate budgets to high impact channels.

“This partnership is an exciting opportunity to leverage 3Q’s deep expertise in digital and growth marketing as we continue our momentum into 2022, and help even more Big and Tall men discover DXL and find clothing that fits great and looks even better,” said Ujjwal Dhoot, DXL’s Chief Marketing Officer. “3Q has already shown that they’re willing to dive into our business and analytics, to really understand and appreciate the unique buying journey and preferences that are important to our customers, and then leverage every piece of data and convert them to insights as we create new avenues for growth.”

About 3Q Digital

3Q Digital is one of the world’s largest independent digital growth marketing agencies. Verified by TechCrunch as an Expert Growth Marketing Agency, it has built an impressive portfolio of clients in a range of verticals through paid media, business strategy, decision sciences, creative, SEO, and content. 3Q Digital, which was named a 2022 Google Premier Partner, has ranked in Ad Age’s Best Places to Work lists in 2020, 2021, and 2022, Inc’s Best Workplaces in 2019 and 2021, and was also recognized on Adweek’s Fastest Growing Agencies list in 2019.

About Destination XL Group, Inc.

Destination XL Group, Inc. is the leading retailer of Men’s Big + Tall apparel that delivers a Big + Tall shopping experience that fits – fits his body, fits his style, fits his life. Subsidiaries of Destination XL Group, Inc. operate DXL Big + Tall and Casual Male XL retail and outlet stores throughout the United States, and an e-commerce website, DXL.COM, which offers a multi-channel solution similar to the DXL store experience with the most extensive selection of online products available anywhere for Big + Tall men. The Company is headquartered in Canton, Massachusetts, and its common stock is listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol “DXLG.”