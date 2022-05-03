Threedium and RarerThings Announce Strategic Partnership to Help Brands Enter the Metaverse

Threedium and RarerThings partner to offer web3 services to global brands across multiple industries, including sports, fashion, and gaming, with clients including some of the biggest celebrities, luxury brands and sports entities. (Graphic: Business Wire)

LONDON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Over recent months, Threedium has seen an enormous surge in interest from its clients taking their first step into web3. Always being at the forefront of technology, Threedium has extended its 3D product capabilities to cater to this demand by including NFT and metaverse compatibility into its product suite. Decentraland’s Metaverse Fashion Week held in March was an early example of this approach paying off with Threedium helping multiple clients create experiences and 3D wearables for the event.

Along with NFT and metaverse product capabilities, Clients are also demanding holistic web3 strategic advice in what is a complicated and fast-moving space. With this backdrop, Threedium is looking to extend its existing working relationship with RarerThings to offer web3 services to their clients in a landmark strategic partnership.

“Having worked with RarerThings in an advisory capacity ourselves for the past year, it made perfect sense to deepen our relationship by extending the cutting edge web3 strategic services that RarerThings provide to our client base,” says Mike Charalambous, CEO of Threedium.

RarerThings brings a wealth of experience in the application of web3 technologies, with its founder Stefan Kovach having participated in the space since 2017. The advisory works across multiple industries, including sport, fashion, and gaming, with clients including some of the biggest celebrities, sports entities, and brands in the traditional and web3 worlds. Areas of expertise cover everything from NFT to metaverse, tokens and play to earn technologies, collaborations and community growth planning, as well as tech and vendor audits.

“There is no better 3D provider than Threedium. Given their push into NFTs and the metaverse, many of their blue-chip clients are also looking for help shaping their holistic web3 strategies, which is why the partnership is a natural and powerful fit,” says Stefan Kovach, Founder and CEO of RarerThings. “Amongst the opportunities, we are actively pursuing is metaverse ready packages that will enable brands to quickly run meaningful and on-brand proof of concepts, with full support from strategy, land provision, build, marketing and community management.”

Initially, the partnership will focus on providing existing Threedium clients with strategic web3 advice and offering RarerThings clients access to Threedium’s products. In the near future, expect to see the partnership launching metaverse entry packages that will give clients holistic tools to enter the metaverse and NFT communities.

About RarerThings

RarerThings is an independent web3 advisory service that helps sporting entities, celebrities and brands enter and navigate the new world of NFTs, metaverses and tokens. To find out more about RarerThings visit - rarerthings.com

About Threedium

Threedium is a powerful 3D/AR engine. We believe that democratizing the creation and distribution of 3D and AR experiences represents our greatest opportunity to improve the way people buy and sell products.

For more information, visit threedium.co.uk.