agilon health and United Physicians form Long-term Partnership to Provide a Value-Based Care Model for Medicare Advantage in Southeast Michigan

AUSTIN, Texas & BINGHAM FARMS, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--agilon health, inc. (NYSE: AGL), the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities, and United Physicians, Inc., one of Michigan’s largest independent physician organizations, announced the organizations have entered a long-term partnership. Through the partnership, United Physicians will work with agilon health to transform its primary care delivery system for Medicare Advantage patients to a sustainable, full-risk value-based care model that will improve quality outcomes within Southeast Michigan’s healthcare system.

“Our partnership with agilon health provides us a partner with a proven track record for building a new primary care delivery system for our senior patients,” said Dr. Michael Williams, chief executive officer, United Physicians. “We look forward to working with agilon to rapidly transition to this value-based model of care for Medicare Advantage, which will enable our providers to improve the patient experience and outcomes.”

United Physicians represents more than 1,900 providers, including 400 primary care providers, with medical staff privileges at hospitals throughout Southeast Michigan. The organization is committed to leading the ongoing transformation of its healthcare community and setting the standard for high-quality, patient-centered care delivered to its collective patient population in a coordinated, value-based manner. Value-based care is an important healthcare delivery model, empowering primary care providers to deliver care based on quality patient health outcomes rather than quantity of services in today’s fee-for-service healthcare model.

“Our vision is to transform health care across communities, and we are proud to form a long-term partnership with United Physicians in Southeast Michigan,” said Steve Sell, chief executive officer, agilon health. “This partnership with United Physicians, along with our partnership with Answer Health in Western Michigan, is enabling a more sustained way to deliver value-based primary care to senior patients across the state.”

Today, agilon health is partnering with 16 of the nation’s best physician groups including Answer Health, Western Michigan’s largest physician organization. agilon is accelerating at scale the transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients through its aligned partnerships, purpose-built platform, and peer network of like-minded physicians. Following the announcement of its partnership with MaineHealth and United Physicians, as well as the expected announcements of five additional partners for 2023, agilon health will have 23 physician partners across 12 states and 25 diverse geographies, and more than 2,200 primary care physicians in its peer network.

About United Physicians

United Physicians, Inc. (UP), is one of Michigan's largest independent physician organizations, representing 1,900 providers with medical staff privileges at hospitals throughout Southeast Michigan. UP’s mission is to improve the quality of healthcare delivery to the community by enabling the success of a well-coordinated, efficient and integrated network of high-performing physicians. Visit www.updoctors.com to learn more.

About agilon health

agilon health is the trusted partner empowering physicians to transform health in our communities. Through our partnerships and purpose-built platform, agilon is accelerating at scale how physician groups transition to a value-based Total Care Model for senior patients. agilon provides the technology, people, capital, and process and access to a peer network that allow physician groups to maintain their independence and focus on the total health of their most vulnerable patients. Together, agilon and its physician partners are creating the healthcare system we need – one built on the value of care, not the volume of fees. The result: healthier communities and empowered doctors. agilon is the trusted partner in 17 diverse communities and is here to help more of our nation’s best physician groups and health systems have a sustained, thriving future. For more information go to www.agilonhealth.com and connect with us on Twitter, Instagram, LinkedIn and YouTube.