Benjamin Moore Perfects the Next Generation of AURA® Interior

MONTVALE, N.J.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Benjamin Moore, North America’s favorite paint, color, and coatings brand, has enhanced its ultra-premium AURA® Interior paint with a new acrylic resin and cutting-edge formula to bring the coating to new heights of beauty and performance.

AURA Interior is the only paint on the market that combines a new, proprietary acrylic resin with Color Lock® Technology and Gennex® Color Technology to produce unmatchable, luxurious color depth and richness. The new formula enables smoother application across all sheens and provides superior hide across the full color spectrum. Additional enhancements made to the dry film properties result in a low VOC coating that resists scuffs, stains and color rub-off.

“Our research and development team has once again pushed paint and chemistry to new heights in creating an even more perfect AURA® that is as durable as it is stunning,” said Harriette Martins, Director of Product Marketing for Benjamin Moore. “The new formula delivers not only on appearance, but on improved application and performance – making it a favorite among painters, designers and discerning color enthusiasts.”

To aid in personalized color selection for any project, Benjamin Moore teamed up with Celebrity Aura Reader Mystic Michaela to explore how an individual’s aura can influence a space. The collaboration features a curated color palette that enables designers and consumers alike to reflect their personal energy throughout the home with the help of Benjamin Moore AURA® Interior paint.

Available in Matte, Eggshell, Satin and Semi-Gloss finishes, AURA Interior can be tinted in 3,500+ Benjamin Moore colors. Recommended areas for use include living rooms, dining rooms, bedrooms, foyers and hallways. AURA Interior is available exclusively at Benjamin Moore retailers throughout the US, Canada and international distributors. To learn more, visit benjaminmoore.com.

About Benjamin Moore

Founded in 1883, Benjamin Moore is North America’s favorite paint, color and coatings brand. A leading manufacturer of premium quality residential and commercial coatings, Benjamin Moore maintains a relentless commitment to innovation and sustainable manufacturing practices. The portfolio spans the brand’s flagship paint lines including AURA®, Regal® Select, Ultra Spec®, ben®, ADVANCE®, ARBORCOAT® and more. Benjamin Moore is renowned for its expansive color collection of more than 3,500 colors, and its design tools for consumers and professionals alike, including the Benjamin Moore Color Portfolio® app. Benjamin Moore paints are available exclusively from 7,500 locally owned and operated paint, decorating and hardware retailers throughout the United States and Canada as well as 75 countries globally.