EP Wealth Advisors® Acquires Vantage Advisors, LLC

TORRANCE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”), a leading independent registered investment adviser (“RIA”) on a mission to provide clients with personalized advice through integrated financial planning, investment management, and tax and estate planning, has acquired Vantage Advisors, LLC. The acquisition of the St. George-based firm expands EP Wealth’s existing footprint in the state of Utah to three locations, joining Salt Lake City and Logan.

Vantage Advisors specializes in holistic financial planning and tax preparation for successful entrepreneurs, executives and professionals, guiding them to reach their goals of building and sustaining wealth. CEO and Founding Member Gregory Kemp, CPA, PFS, will assume the role of Consultant at EP Wealth, and President and Wealth Manager Neal Marchant CPA, PFS, will become Senior Vice President. Four additional staff members will also assume roles within EP Wealth.

“Vantage Advisors’ client-centric approach emulates the core values at EP Wealth,” said Patrick Goshtigian, CFA, CEO of EP Wealth. “Their expertise in holistic tax and financial planning complements our work with clients. We are excited to partner with them as we expand our presence to southern Utah.”

“EP Wealth is committed to providing comprehensive services and robust solutions for its clients,” added Marchant. “We will be able to leverage their in-house resources and tools to optimize our impact for clients and help them meet their planning goals.”

This acquisition marks EP Wealth’s 24th transaction in a five-year period of strategic growth for the firm. Since taking a minority investment from Wealth Partners Capital Group in July 2017, EP Wealth has partnered with firms in California, Washington, Colorado, Arizona, Illinois, Texas and Utah. Earlier this year, the firm announced the acquisitions of Klein Financial Advisors (Newport Beach, California) and Coulston Financial Services (San Francisco Bay Area), expanding its California presence. Complementing this activity, EP Wealth has experienced significant organic growth year-to-date and is planning further expansion through 2022.

“At Vantage Advisors, our main priority is working with and delivering results for our clients,” said Kemp. “Aligning with EP Wealth allows us to gain access to expanded services and resources that will help us reach new heights.”

The acquisition of Vantage Advisors closed on April 29, 2022, and will increase EP Wealth’s assets under management by $349 million. Financial and legal terms of the deal will not be disclosed.

About EP Wealth Advisors

EP Wealth Advisors, LLC (“EP Wealth”) is a fee-only registered investment adviser and financial planning firm based in Torrance, California, with additional offices in Los Angeles, Orange County, the San Francisco Bay Area and San Diego, California; Portland, Oregon; Seattle, Puget Sound and Vancouver, Washington; Phoenix, Arizona; Denver, Colorado; Salt Lake City, Logan and St. George, Utah; Dallas, Texas; and Chicago, Illinois. The firm manages more than $15.1 billion in AUM as of Dec. 31, 2021, and provides client-centric financial planning and investment management services to individuals and businesses. EP Wealth is led by co-founders and Managing Directors Derek Holman, CFP®, AIF®, Brian Parker, CFP®, President and Chief Growth Officer Ryan Parker and CEO Patrick Goshtigian, CFA. For more information, please visit www.epwealth.com.

About Wealth Partners Capital Group

Wealth Partners Capital Group (“WPCG”) is a financial services holding company, which has partnered with EP Wealth Advisors (“EP Wealth”). WPCG assists EP Wealth by identifying and integrating like-minded registered investment advisers who are seeking access to expanded business capabilities, strategic growth and customized transition solutions. For more information, please visit www.wealthpcg.com.