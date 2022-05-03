Credit Unions Continue to Turn to Ignite Sales to Deliver Exceptional Personalized Member Service

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Ignite Sales, Inc., the leader in retail banking customer and member engagement technology, today announced that in the last month, four credit unions selected Ignite’s sales engagement platform to enable them to deliver exceptional member experiences, deepen member relationships and drive member growth. This continued momentum demonstrates Ignite’s ability to strengthen credit unions’ ability to sell deeper into their membership effectively and efficiently.

These four credit unions will use Ignite's intelligent conversation guides to discover members’ unique needs in an empathetic and caring manner and deliver personalized, accurate product recommendations to meet those requirements.

“Successfully engaging with members is a credit union’s key differentiator,” said Kevin M. Conn, President and CEO of Education First FCU. “Ignite Sales provides tools for intelligent guided selling that enable credit unions to engage members in meaningful conversations that uncover financial needs and make personalized product recommendations.”

“Credit Unions across the country continue to trust Ignite Sales’ engagement platform to empower their customer service representatives to guide members to financial wellness,” George Noga, chief executive officer, Ignite Sales. “Our sales engagement platform brings consistency, value and effectiveness to all of a credit union's sales channels, branch, online and call centers.”

Ignite’s intelligent conversation guides enable credit unions to provide tailored conversations that discover members’ unique needs in an empathetic manner and deliver personal, accurate, and consistent product recommendations. As a result, members are guided to the right solutions fulfilling their needs wherever they are, 24/7.

Ignite’s powerful technology captures all conversation data which can be leveraged to improve product offerings, processes, and marketing efforts. Additionally, Ignite’s sophisticated analytics analyzes all conversation data and gives decision-makers visibility into real-time member trends.

About Ignite Sales

Ignite Sales empowers banks and credit unions to deliver exceptional personalized and engaging experiences on all channels to sell more, build relationships and drive growth. For over 20 years, Ignite has enabled its customers to increase revenue, be more competitive, compliant, and efficient during the sales process. Financial institutions generate $1 million in value per billion in assets with Ignite's innovative customer engagement technology. Visit us at www.ignitesales.com on LinkedIn and Twitter @IgniteSales

