U.S. Manufacturer and Distributor of Lightweight Steel Beams Adopts SYSPRO Cloud ERP

TUSTIN, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--SYSPRO, a global provider of ERP software, today announced that PACO Steel and Engineering Corp has chosen to adopt SYSPRO ERP Software as it upgrades to a Cloud ERP platform.

PACO Steel is a leading manufacturer and distributor of lightweight steel beams with offices and facilities across the United States, including their flagship beam mill in Arkansas. Since its founding in 1974, PACO Steel has supplied steel to customers in the manufactured housing, residential vehicle, solar, and construction markets nationwide.

PACO Steel sought a cloud-based ERP that could provide the organization with a single source of truth and automate key tasks such as creating complex purchase orders (POs). The company wanted to partner with a specialist ERP provider that is aligned with industry trends in the steel manufacturing industry.

“We realized in 2021 that we had outgrown our legacy ERP system, which we were only using for accounting and not as a way of doing business,” said David Paik, Managing Director at PACO Steel. “We wanted a modern, cloud-based system that could integrate with other technologies and provide everyone, no matter where they worked in the organization, with all the information they needed to do their jobs well and make timely decisions.”

PACO Steel required the platform to be easily customizable to match unique, key business processes, and management expected high-quality, timely support. Customer success was also an important factor in PACO’s decision; Management wanted to hear directly from other companies in PACO’s industry that the ERP they selected was resulting in ROI.

SYSPRO and its implementation partner Forth Technology Consulting could deliver on all critical requirements: multiple relevant customer references, a powerful and easily customizable cloud ERP platform, and the high level of service PACO required.

“Our business moves quickly, so we need support that is fast and responsive,” said Paik. “Both SYSPRO and Forth have responded rapidly and effectively.”

“At SYSPRO, we specialize in key sectors of manufacturing and distribution, including steel manufacturing,” said Scott Hebert, CEO at SYSPRO USA. “Our Cloud ERP platform has been designed specifically to meet their unique needs, which accelerates time to value, and we pride ourselves on speaking our customers’ language. As a result, we’re able to welcome leading customers like PACO Steel to the SYSPRO community of customers.”

About SYSPRO

SYSPRO is a leading, global Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) software provider specializing in key manufacturing and distribution industries. For over 40 years, SYSPRO’s team of specialists have continued to address unique industry needs and enable customers to easily adapt and grow. The solution is scalable and can be deployed in the cloud, on-premise, or both, and accessed via the web on any device to provide customers with choice and flexibility.

SYSPRO remains focused on the success of partners and customers. Our evolving solutions are aligned with industry trends to leverage emerging technology that will enable partners and customers in securing a digital future.

With more than 15,000 licensed companies in over 60 countries across six continents – SYSPRO offers guidance and support every step of the way as a trusted advisor.

For more information, visit www.syspro.com.