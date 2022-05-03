Comfort Zone Camp Announces Partnership With Brave of Heart Fund® to Help Children & Families Suffering From COVID-19 Loss — With Camps Already Planned for Summer 2022 Throughout the US

RICHMOND, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Comfort Zone Camp is incredibly proud to announce that a generous grant from the Brave of Heart Fund has enabled them to create new, specialized grief support services centered around COVID loss. The programs will specifically serve children and families who have lost a parent, guardian, sibling, or other relative working in the healthcare industry to COVID-19.

Through this unique partnership, Comfort Zone and the Brave of Heart Fund will offer the following COVID-19 loss programs at no cost:

4 In-Person Camps (New York, New Jersey, Virginia, Florida)

1 Comfort Zone at Home Virtual Camp

Virtual Support Groups

Comfort Zone Camp Founder and CEO, Lynne Hughes brought the not-for-profit charity to New York 20 years ago to help children grieve, heal, and grow following the loss of a parent, sibling, or caregiver. And while the work CZC does is always critical, the statistics around COVID-19 loss are particularly jarring. Currently, more than 200,000 children in the U.S. have lost at least one parent or primary caregiver to COVID-19. With this number rising daily, Comfort Zone has committed to taking immediate action with a game plan targeted at supporting as many kids as possible.

CZC’s announcement of these crucial and time-sensitive camps means help is on the way for hundreds of grieving families. The first Virtual Support Group will take place every Wednesday (7pm-8:15pm), between June 22-July 13, 2022. This program will serve children ages 11 – 17 along with their parents or guardians. "These children need advocates to navigate this new normal," says Lynne. "There will be an entire generation of children who feel the effects of COVID-19 loss. We are honored to have been given this opportunity to partner with the Brave of Heart Fund. There is always a need for our camp, but this year it’s especially crucial to be able to focus on COVID-19 loss.”

Adds Holly Welch Subbing, the President and CEO of E4E Relief: "Our hearts break for the families who lost loved ones on the frontlines in the fight against COVID-19. We are deeply honored to support the ongoing work of CZC, and its efforts to transform the lives of bereaved children, young adults, and families who have suffered such a significant personal loss."

About Comfort Zone Camp

Comfort Zone Camp serves children who have lost a parent, sibling, primary caregiver, or friend. All programs are offered at no cost to families. CZC provides a safe, nurturing environment where kids can have traditional camp fun, while at the same time acquiring tools to help them cope with their loss. Since 1999, CZC has helped 21,000+ children.

About Brave of Heart Fund

The Brave of Heart Fund was founded in May 2020 by Cigna and New York Life and administered by E4E Relief. It was established to provide charitable grants and emotional support services to families of frontline healthcare workers, volunteers and support staff whose lives were lost in the fight against COVID-19. The Brave of Heart Fund continues to honor the hard work and sacrifice of healthcare workers and their families, via grants to nonprofit organizations working to address the long-term challenges they continue to experience.