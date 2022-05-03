DecisionLink and Force Management Partner to Help Organizations Achieve Better Sales Results

CHARLOTTE, N.C. & ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--DecisionLink, a leader in secure, SaaS-based Customer Value Management solutions that simplify and automate customer value conversations at all stages of the customer journey, today announced a partnership with Force Management, a leading provider of sales force transformation solutions.

The partnership allows companies to quickly optimize and continually reinforce Force Management’s best-in-class Command Series through DecisionLink, and will uniquely enable revenue teams to increase adoption, scalability, and consistency to enhance overall customer experience and improve revenue growth.

“From our very beginnings, DecisionLink’s founders understood the necessity of adding enabling technology to people and processes to achieve best-in-class results,” said Tim Page, CEO of DecisionLink. “Pairing DecisionLink’s AI-driven ValueCloud® (the technology) with Force Management’s world-class Command Series (the process) methodologies empowers our joint customers to take a leap forward by creating, capturing and communicating value in a way that will drive up revenues with consistent results.”

The partnership is a means to move customers through the buyer journey by establishing and communicating economic value at every stage. The DecisionLink ValueCloud® is a great platform that enables joint customers to grow and scale while reinforcing the value of the Force Management Command Series methodologies.

“DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® makes it easier to guide customers along their journey and build consistent business outcomes,” said Kamonte McCray, Force Management’s Chief Commercial Officer. “Partnering with DecisionLink equips our combined customers with a way to ensure sales teams can repeatedly execute at the buyer level and track ROI of their purchase decision.”

John Kaplan, Force Management’s President added, “We’ve worked with Tim as a Force Management customer at companies like VCE, Sprinklr and Datrium. He’s someone who has personally experienced great outcomes from what we do at Force Management. We’re happy to partner with the team at DecisionLink because articulating economic value is important for our customers.”

About DecisionLink

DecisionLink’s ValueCloud® is the world’s leading, secure, SaaS-based, customer value management platform that simplifies and automates business value conversations at any point in the customer journey. ValueCloud®’s self-service, AI-enabled computational engine transforms customer value into strategic, actionable assets, empowering sellers, marketers, and customer success professionals to elevate tactical conversations about feature, function, and price, into outcome-based discussions of business value in a few clicks. The ability to do this at scale and at any point in the customer journey ensures customers for life and ultimately profitable growth. DecisionLink is trusted by top enterprise businesses, including Caterpillar, CrowdStrike, DocuSign, Marketo and Adobe.

For more information, please visit www.decisionlink.com, call 800.670.8301, or engage with us on social media.

About Force Management

Force Management develops elite sales teams and tomorrow’s sales leaders with a customized and comprehensive approach that drives accelerated adoption, long-term outcomes, and higher valuations. For 20 years, we’ve helped clients hit their revenue targets predictably and consistently, guided by our ability to align sales, marketing, product, and customer success professionals. Our veteran sales leaders draw on their decades of success and deep understanding of high-tech markets to guide our clients as they drive sales transformation.

Empower your company to achieve measurable results and true alignment. Visit www.forcemanagement.com to learn more.