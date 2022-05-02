My Joy Beauty Announces Launch of Two New Products, Joy Beauty Rose Gold Facial Oil and a Limited-Edition Joy Brow Kit

FRISCO, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--My Joy Beauty, based in Frisco, Texas, recently launched www.myjoybeauty.com, with two game-changing products that are currently available for purchase on the Company's website. The Ultimate Joy Brow Kit is offered at $48.00, and Rose Gold Facial Oil, $52.00.

The Founder, Joy Jenkins, came from a long-standing successful career in technology, and decided to bite the bullet and quit her day job to fulfill a lifelong dream to help others not just look pretty, but feel good from the inside out. Jenkins is already seeing the benefits of her experience from corporate America, and translating those skills to build a successful Company that offers safe and natural beauty products without sacrificing luxury.

The Ultimate Brow Kit consists of 5 products & includes a Tinted Brow Gel, Clear Brow Gel, Lash & Brow Rejuvenator, and two powders. The Kit levels up your makeup routine because it can not only be used for lashes & eyebrows, but also eyeshadow and contouring. It also includes a Lash and Brow Rejuvenator to break up wax build-up beneath the surface of your skin, promoting hair regrowth. Serums as a standalone are a much higher price tag than the entire Ultimate Joy Brow Kit. That is where My Joy Beauty is disruptive in the beauty industry, making sure her products are productive and highly effective for all skin types, made from plant and seed oils and extracts.

Jenkins adds, “The Rose Gold Facial Oil is a favorite of all customers, no matter what skin type you have.” The Facial Oil contains six different types of oils + Vitamin E. This “wonder oil” solves many challenges women are concerned with, all in one treatment. Although great for improving lines and wrinkles and curing dry skin, it also contains anti-inflammatory properties and is remarkable for those who suffer with acne. Results are immediate. The Oil has many other uses for various skin conditions like dry scalp, eczema and eliminating brown spots. In most skincare routines, women average 5-6 products to solve for primer, moisturizer, skin tightening, skin firming cream and acne treatment. Now, they can use My Joy Beauty Rose Gold Facial Oil and feel beautiful – naturally.