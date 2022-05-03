The Lactation Network Launches The Newborn Families Program

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Lactation Network (TLN), the one-stop shop for insurance-covered lactation care and products, today announces The Newborn Families Program. This new program allows employers to provide eligible members access to TLN’s expert lactation care, essential products and educational resources to help them overcome barriers and meet their breastfeeding goals. With the right care and tools, parents can return to the workplace knowing that they and their families are set up for breastfeeding success––and that their employers have their backs.

“The postpartum period is vulnerable, nuanced and deeply personal. Many families struggle in silence, leading to abandoned feeding goals, a host of preventable illnesses and, for parents, brutal transitions back to work,” said Sarah Kellogg Neff, CEO of TLN. “That’s why we’re thrilled to offer the most comprehensive lactation corporate benefit in the nation, including expert lactation care, breast pumps and other vital resources that will not only help families navigate the postpartum period but also help parents get back to work successfully.”

The Newborn Families Program helps employees balance their career and growing families. Employers in the program offer one-on-one lactation consultations with an International Board Certified Lactation Consultant, the gold standard in lactation care, available in-person and via telehealth, education targeted to working parents’ unique needs, breast pumps, accessories and replacement parts, detailed care plans customized to each family, and ongoing support and resources.

On average, 59% of women return to work after maternity leave and 43% leave the workforce within three months. It’s an emotional experience that presents new challenges, especially for breastfeeding parents who will be away from their baby for extended periods, including feeding times. However, studies have shown that having a return to work plan and supportive employer can ease this transition. The Newborn Family Program does just that, and 95% of TLN parents return to work.

Family benefits packages have received considerable and warranted attention over the past few years, driven by the pandemic and the disproportionate impact it's had on women in the workforce, which reached a 33-year low in 2021. Within these packages, lactation support perks have helped employers attract new talent while retaining existing teams, boosting satisfaction and lifting productivity.

With TLN’s Newborn Family Program, employers meet parents where they are so they can reach their feeding goals and come back to work with confidence. To learn more about The Lactation Network and their revolution in parental support, and inquire about the corporate benefit program, visit https://lactationnetwork.com/promo/employer/.

About The Lactation Network

The Lactation Network (TLN) is advocating for a world where all parents have equal access to the vital information and resources they need to best care for themselves and their children. A transformative change agent in lactation health, forging a new, powerful standard of care for all nursing parents and their newborns, TLN’s mission is to make lactation support accessible and inclusive. Through education, connection, and advocacy, they foster a network of inclusive care, where families and International Board Certified Lactation Consultants (IBCLCs) empower each other to thrive. TLN is the go-to source for lactation education, a one-stop shop for lactation products and services, and a key initiator of lactation health awareness. For more information and to access resources, please visit lactationnetwork.com or follow along on Instagram, LinkedIn and Facebook.