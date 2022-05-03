Quantcast and MediaCom Partner to Fill Skills Gap and Advertising Talent Pipeline

SAN FRANCISCO & NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Quantcast, a global advertising technology company, today announced a first-of-its-kind partnership with GroupM's MediaCom, whereby MediaCom guarantees qualified applicants who earn a Quantcast Academy certification an interview for open roles at MediaCom.

"Quantcast is committed to providing high-quality industry education to develop the skills that support rapid transformation in digital advertising," said Konrad Feldman, CEO of Quantcast. "With this partnership, individuals from all backgrounds now have easy access to exciting roles with a leading global media agency and MediaCom gains a pipeline of talent armed with the knowledge and tools to advance the industry's growth and evolution."

The Great Resignation and the urgent need for highly skilled and diverse talent made it clear to MediaCom that there were barriers for job seekers and employers in the advertising industry. In a recent LinkedIn poll, Adam Potashnick, Chief Operating Officer at MediaCom U.S., found that "applying and never hearing back" was the most frustrating part of the application process for 59% of job seekers. As a result, MediaCom is addressing the frustration head-on and initiated a program of interviews and offers on the same day. The agency's unique approach to hiring new talent streamlines a traditionally longer interview process, which often includes multiple interviews and assignments.

"The current hiring environment demands out-of-the-box thinking," said Adam Potashnick, U.S. COO at MediaCom. "Partnering with Quantcast gives us a pool of qualified applications that merit a guaranteed interview. I am personally invested in supporting people getting a foot in the door and am excited to connect with all the talented people who complete the program."

"Our People First philosophy doesn't start and end with our employees. We believe strongly in extending that commitment to everyone - in our industry and broader community. This is another great example of listening to job seekers and putting them first," said Yorlene Goff, U.S. Executive Director, People at MediaCom.

The Quantcast Academy is part of a larger effort by Quantcast to nurture and train a new generation of talent for the advertising ecosystem. It is a free certification program that provides online learning modules and a full certification program for individuals to understand the language, tools, and processes of the digital advertising ecosystem, including concepts such as data privacy, identity and how artificial intelligence works and its increasingly integral role in marketing strategy. The academy also arms individuals with the training and skills needed to become certified experts in the Quantcast Platform.

To start training towards certification now and to view MediaCom job listings, or for more information on Quantcast Academy, visit: https://www.quantcast.com/quantcast-academy/.

Certifications programs, like Quantcast Academy, will be an entry point into GroupM University, which was rolled out by GroupM last month.

About MediaCom

MediaCom unleashes brands' growth by helping them See the Bigger Picture. This means that we apply our unique 'Systems Thinking' philosophy and technology to all marketing levers: media, message, and data. As a result, we design communication strategies that deliver short term results and help brands build for the future.

As part of WPP, the world's largest marketing communications services group, and GroupM, WPP's consolidated media investment management arm, we have access to the richest data, most robust benchmarks, and most advanced capabilities in the market. This helps us provide comprehensive solutions to all marketing challenges. Our success is underpinned by our long-standing 'People First, Better Results' belief. We know that by investing in our people's whole-person wellbeing, careers and capabilities, we will help grow our clients' businesses.

Find out more at www.mediacom.com.

About Quantcast

Quantcast is an advertising technology company and the creator of an innovative intelligent audience platform that empowers brands, agencies and publishers to know and grow their audiences online. The Quantcast Platform, powered by Ara™, a patented AI and machine learning engine, delivers automated insights, marketing performance, and results at scale to drive business growth. Our solutions are leveling the playing field for our customers when it comes to effectively reaching audiences online and helping them power a thriving free and open internet for everyone. Headquartered in San Francisco, Quantcast has been serving customers around the world since 2006. Learn more at https://www.quantcast.com/ and follow us on LinkedIn, Twitter, Instagram, and Facebook.