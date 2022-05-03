impact.com Announces Continued Growth in First Quarter of 2022, Demonstrating Strong Demand for Its Innovative Technology Supporting Brands, Publishers, Agencies and Channel Partners in the Thriving Partnership Economy

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--impact.com, the world’s leading partnership management platform driving partnerships for more than 2,200 brands, announced today its continued momentum in the first quarter of 2022 driven by the company’s client expansion, acquisition of Pressboard, the premier analytics and reporting platform for branded content, and new product innovations, including Link Scanner and Search Compliance. During the quarter, impact.com welcomed more than 200 new clients, including Crocs.com and Levain. Further cementing its leadership in the industry, impact.com published The Partnership Economy, a book authored by impact.com’s CEO, David A. Yovanno, which is an insightful, actionable guide to how modern businesses can use partnerships to increase customer acquisition, foster revenue growth, and establish brand awareness and loyalty.

“The growth impact.com continues to see is a result of the strong demand for innovative technology that brands and partners require to remain competitive, scale revenue, and become more relevant in the daily lives of the modern customer. While impact.com has been vocal for several years about the changing landscape of advertising, the last two years have been pivotal to understanding what consumers want and what they expect, and it is squarely centered on the prevalence of authentic commerce based information that is now available to them,” said impact.com CEO David A. Yovanno. “The partnership economy is accelerating as more businesses recognize the immense value in partnering with these sources of commerce content: influencers, creators, large media publishers, affiliates, businesses, and other channel partners. We’ll continue to be at the forefront of that charge.”

As the advertising industry evolves, so does consumer adoption of - and attitudes towards - various advertising tactics, so publishers need to adapt. For example in the first quarter of 2022, publishers looked to reprioritize revenue sources, reporting that branded content was a “large” area of focus compared to programmatic and video advertising. impact.com’s acquisition of Pressboard, addresses the trend by providing publishers with a best-in-class platform as digital advertising is deprioritized.

Supporting this trend from continued innovation in its products, impact.com also announced the release of Link Scanner, a new tool which automatically detects and replaces broken links to ensure no clicks go to waste, and publishers and their brand’s partners save valuable dollars. The company’s Search Compliance feature was also released, which reduces the incidence of partners bidding on branded or trademarked paid search terms by monitoring partners’ paid search activities for compliance, enforcing policies, detecting violations, and resolving issues through a resolution workflow.

Launched in February, Yovanno’s The Partnership Economy, highlights the importance of authenticity by saying that it, along with trust, are the new currency with consumers. NPR’s “The Roundtable” and PRX’s “Turning Pages” reported on the book, which has also received praise from CEOs, bestselling authors, and publishers like Mike McNerney of Martech Record, who called the book “an essential cookbook” for partnerships.

Additional highlights from the quarter include:

Announced strategic secondary investment of approximately $100 million from W Capital Partners (“W Capital”) and Providence Public.

The promotion of Cristy Garcia to Chief Marketing Officer and welcomed Mike Head, who returns to impact.com as Chief Revenue Officer.

Released key research report: How Commerce Content Drives the Consumer’s Purchase Journey, which shows more than 80 percent of consumers perform online research for high-consideration products, and most are more likely to do so now than they were two years ago. The report, of almost 500 U.S. adults, also illustrates the increasing role that branded content plays throughout the purchase journey, and as a result, the major opportunity for brands to establish, nurture and grow partnerships.

Relaunched PXA (Partnerships Experience Academy), providing product and Industry certifications that help build, measure and grow partnerships. The relaunch features new certification levels: Fundamentals, Associate and Expert, which all represent different skill levels and are more tailored to learners' unique knowledge needs.

Recognized by several leading industry awards, won, shortlisted or nominated for nearly a dozen awards by the Drum Awards, Stevie American Business Awards, Performance Marketing Awards, and marketing professionals ranked impact.com number one for technology and ease of use in a Martech Record study.

Looking ahead, impact.com will host IPX 2022: Partnerships Experience featuring special guest Trevor Noah on June 14, 2022 in New York, bringing together industry leaders, innovators, analysts, and trendsetters from across the partnerships industry to discover, network, and exchange ideas for business growth. The company also plans to take part in upcoming events, including Supernode, Saastr, DMEXCO and many more.

More information on the company’s momentum can be found on impact.com.

