Archer Turns to Salerio to Add Retail Trade Processing

BOSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--corfinancial®, a leading provider of specialist software and services to the financial services sector, announces that Archer, a leading technology enabled service provider for investment managers, has extended their use of corfinancial’s Salerio® Post-Trade Execution solution to commence trade processing for their retail services.

Headquartered in the Philadelphia region, Archer provides a robust ecosystem of technology and services to the asset management industry. An early adopter of Robotic Processing Automation, Archer continues to deploy advanced technology like Salerio to streamline processes for investment manager clients and their brokers.

“As more investment managers launch new products specifically for retail investors, we’re continuing to invest in technology that creates powerful operational efficiencies for our clients,” said Bob Lage, EVP, Global Head of Product and Technology at Archer. “At Archer, we’re always looking to upgrade our tools in ways that allow our clients to grow their businesses. By integrating Salerio into our trade settlement process, we are adding automation that creates significant efficiencies in matching trades across our clients’ counterparties.”

Archer used Salerio to migrate its institutional clients away from DTCC’s OASYSTM utility in December 2021 and began moving its retail clients in March 2022. This latest move with the retail application of the technology enables asset managers to match trades more rapidly through a centralized service. Specifically, Salerio facilitates enhanced connectivity to banks and brokers via DTCC’s CTMTM utility, including SWIFT messaging – all highly automated and fully integrated into the Archer IBOR, dashboards and reporting.

David Veal, Senior Executive for Client Solutions at corfinancial added: “Archer’s confidence in our Salerio solution is well-received and this recent change reflects the flexibility of our product to adapt to different operational processes, creating a comprehensive, centralized solution that can scale as our clients’ businesses grow.”

About corfinancial

corfinancial provides software solutions and advisory services to banking and financial services organizations worldwide. The firm has offices in London, New York and Boston. salerio automates securities and treasury trades flows. SureVu® monitors security trades. BITA Risk® provides Investor Profiling, Portfolio Analytics, ESG Management and Portfolio Monitoring. paragon®, a fixed income portfolio accounting, processing and reporting solution. costars®, an investment administration platform.

About Archer

Archer (http://www.archerims.com) is a technology and services innovator for the investment management industry including institutional, private wealth and retail managers.