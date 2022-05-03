Toyota Material Handling Partners With VR Vision to Develop Training Resources Using Virtual Reality Technology

TORONTO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Toyota Material Handling (TMH) has partnered with a Toronto-based virtual reality (VR) company – VR Vision – to provide VR learning resources that will supplement existing training programs for onboarding service technicians and other professionals.

“ Our vision is to provide a learning environment that resonates with current and future generations of technicians,” said Holly Brotzman, TMH’s Dealer Training Manager. “ While hands-on product training is our preferred method, we realize that not all of our dealerships have the luxury of product inventory, especially heavy-duty equipment. VR technology allows us to supplement existing training programs in an environment that’s accessible to our entire North American dealer network.”

Toyota Material Handling is using Meta Quest (formerly Facebook/Oculus) to create virtual reality training programs and has leaned on VR Vision for the creation of content in a 3D platform as well as LMS integration, device setup, and change management consulting, among other things.

TMH and VR Vision believe this modern and convenient training alternative will become a low-cost and scalable option for businesses routinely training new workers on existing and future products.

In this collaborative multiplayer VR training simulation, which integrates digital twinning and modeling of material handling equipment, users are immersed in a fully 3D environment where they can connect and interact with the truck, parts, and tools from anywhere in the world. This real-time interaction between users and trainers drives a new kind of learning to help prepare professionals for an industrial environment.

TMH has purchased 300 units to be deployed across North America with future plans to expand from parts identification to more complicated maintenance and repair procedures focused on complex systems.

“ While the tech industry is busy debating what the metaverse will become, the team at Toyota Material Handling is staying ahead of the times by deploying secure and scalable virtual reality solutions,” said Roni Cerga, VR Vision CEO. “ These programs connect clients and employees from anywhere in the world and give them the ability to collaborate on complex real-time procedures. This partnership only reinforces Toyota’s position as a clear leader in innovation and within the material handling industry.”

Clients including TMH have talked about how the VR Vision system allows for training to be streamlined while also providing value in learning automation. The immersive learning courses provided through these simulated systems are designed to deliver value to companies needing to meet high standards in terms of safety and operational training in the modern world.

“ Consistent, convenient, and easily replicable training programs are important to Toyota,” said TMH Instruction Designer Darin Cottle. “ Our team uses Toyota Certified Trainers at our dealerships to teach most of the courses offered to our technicians. We are always looking for ways to enhance our training offerings, and the VR Vision system does just that.”

About Toyota Material Handling

Toyota Material Handling offers material handling products and solutions, including forklifts, reach trucks, order pickers, pallet jacks, container handlers, automated guided vehicles, and tow tractors, along with aerial work platforms, fleet management services, and advanced automation engineering and design. Toyota’s commitment to quality, reliability and customer satisfaction, the hallmark of the Toyota Production System, extends throughout more than 230 locations across North America. With access to an industry-leading lineup of material handling products, Toyota dealers are uniquely positioned to help solve wide-ranging challenges in warehousing and distribution. Built for every application, Toyota can provide the most complete set of solutions for material handling, automation, energy, advanced logistics, and warehouse optimization. For more information or to learn more, visit ToyotaForklift.com.

About VR Vision

VR Vision provides complete, end-to-end, extended reality (XR) solutions for enterprise. With our custom content management solutions combined with full-scale analytics, the VR Vision platform provides scalable XR deployment to enhance human potential and improve training efficiency with the latest in XR technology. With VR Vision enterprises can transform their workforce with unique learning experiences that increase retention, reduce incidents, and deliver formidable cost savings versus traditional training methods. For training and upskilling employees at scale, VR Vision is pleased to partner with Fortune 1000 companies to raise training performance through immersive learning experiences. For more information, visit www.vrvisiongroup.com