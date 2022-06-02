Vontobel Expands Retirement Plan Offerings With Quality Growth Collective Investment Trusts

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Vontobel has partnered with SEI Trust Company for a suite of Collective Investment Trusts. The new offering expands investor access to reliable retirement solutions from Vontobel’s high-conviction, long-only equity strategies of its Quality Growth Boutique.

Since 1988, Vontobel’s Quality Growth Boutique has followed a consistent investment philosophy that is rooted in rigorous research and a disciplined process with an ESG-integrated approach. The 21-person team seeks to invest in stable and sustainable growth businesses, with the goal of providing absolute returns that beat the benchmark while exposing its investors to less risk through the economic cycle.

The boutique has six investment strategies, which are currently offered in several vehicles, including mutual funds and separate accounts. With SEI Trust Company (STC) as the Collective Investment Trust (CIT) trustee, the new offering consists of the following four strategies: the Vontobel International Equity Trust, the Vontobel Global Equity Trust, the Vontobel Emerging Markets Equity Trust, and the Vontobel US Equity Trust.

“There is growing demand from clients and institutional constituents for reliable, time-tested CIT vehicles, and we are excited to expand our offering in this space with STC, whose expertise aligns with our mission to preserve and grow our clients' assets to protect and enable their future,” said Amit Mukadam, Head of North America Institutional Client Group, Vontobel. “Our CIT vehicles offer institutional clients and recordkeepers unique access to our suite of global strategies, which focus on finding the best companies for earnings and balance sheet growth throughout the world.”

“Long-term active management is an important tool to help create reliable retirement outcomes,” added Craig Lombardi, Director, Sub-Advisory Business Development, Vontobel. “We believe the high conviction investment approach of our Quality Growth Boutique is ideal for retirement plans to help take advantage of the benefits of compounding of returns.”

“The low-cost, customizable structure of CITs helps to create better investment outcomes for retirement plan participants, and we’re excited to leverage our comprehensive, fully integrated operational environment to support Vontobel’s strategies,” said John Alshefski, Senior Vice President and Managing Director of SEI’s Investment Manager Services division.

The Vontobel International Equity Trust (VONTBX / 928885102) is registered with Nasdaq Fund Network (“NFN”), allowing access to daily net asset value and performance information. Registration for the remaining CITs will follow.

Vontobel Asset Management

Vontobel Asset Management is an active asset manager with global reach and a multi-boutique approach. Each of our boutiques draws on specialized investment talent, a strong performance culture and robust risk management. We deliver leading-edge solutions for both institutional and private clients. Our commitment to active management empowers us to invest on the basis of our convictions. We deliver value through our diverse and highly specialized teams. Employing over 440 professionals worldwide – including 180 investment specialists – we operate across 16 locations including Switzerland, Europe and the US and create strategies and solutions covering equities, fixed income, multi-asset, and alternative investments. The goal of achieving excellent and repeatable performance has been fundamental to our approach since 1988. A strong and stable shareholder structure guarantees our entrepreneurial independence and protects the long-term mindset that guides our decision-making.

About SEI®

SEI (NASDAQ:SEIC) delivers technology and investment solutions that connect the financial services industry. With capabilities across investment processing, operations, and asset management, SEI works with corporations, financial institutions and professionals, and ultra-high-net-worth families to solve problems, manage change and help protect assets—for growth today and in the future. As of Dec. 31, 2021, SEI manages, advises, or administers approximately $1.3 trillion in assets. For more information, visit seic.com.

SEI Trust Company (“STC”) is a non-depository trust company chartered under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania, which provides trustee, custodial, operational and administrative services to various collective investment trusts. STC was formed in June 1989, is a wholly-owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company and is regulated and examined by the Pennsylvania Department of Banking and Securities. The Trustee shall offer interests in each Trust only to parties who are eligible plans in a collective investment trust pursuant to applicable law, including, but not limited to, the applicable provisions of the Securities Act of 1933, the Investment Company Act of 1940 and the Pennsylvania Banking Code of 1965, as well as the terms of the offering documents for each specific trust. SEI Trust Company (the “Trustee”) serves as the Trustee and maintains ultimate fiduciary authority over the management of, and the investments made, in the Trust. The Trust is part of a Collective Investment Trust operated by the Trustee. The Trustee is a trust company organized under the laws of the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania and wholly owned subsidiary of SEI Investments Company (SEI). The Trust is not a mutual fund, as defined under the Investment Company Act of 1940, as amended. As bank collective trusts, the Trust is exempt from registration as an investment company. The trust is managed by SEI Trust Company, the trustee, based on the investment advice of Vontobel Asset Management, the investment adviser to the Trust.

Legal information

This document is for information purposes only and does not constitute an offer of any kind. The services described in the document are supplied under the agreement signed with the service recipient. The nature, scope and prices of services and products may vary from one country to another and may change without notice at any time. Certain services and products are not available worldwide or from all companies of Vontobel. In addition, they may be subject to legal restrictions in certain countries.