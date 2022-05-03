Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services is Deploying FUELTRAX Fuel Management Systems Across its Fleet

To ensure accurate fuel usage transparency and emissions tracking, Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services is outfitting its entire fleet of offshore support vessels with the FUELTRAX Electronic Fuel Management System. (Photo: Business Wire)

HOUSTON--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Rawabi Vallianz Offshore Services (RVOS) has chosen to outfit its entire fleet of vessels with the FUELTRAX Electronic Fuel Management System (EFMS) to ensure accurate fuel usage transparency and emissions tracking.

RVOS is a joint venture company between Rawabi Holding, a diversified conglomerate of Saudi Arabia and Vallianz Holdings Limited of Singapore. It provides offshore support vessels and integrated offshore marine solutions to support the global energy industry.

RVOS is initially outfitting nearly half of its fleet with the EFMS after a rigorous trial of the system that concluded in late 2021. Installations have been completed in Indonesia, Singapore, Dubai, and Saudi Arabia.

The FUELTRAX EFMS is the industry’s leading and only patented fuel management solution. It measures direct fuel consumption and transfers on board, enabling vessel operators to reduce operational and fuel costs. Its unparalleled accuracy and stability are achieved by taking direct measurements using Coriolis smart meters to measure mass-flow rather than volume. The system consistently measures fuel quality and transmits that data to the FUELTRAX operations center for real-time monitoring.

RVOS’ choice of the EFMS is a proactive step in addressing the push toward aggressive digitization requirements for vessel owners, charterers, and operators.

“There is no doubt that digitization in the upstream/offshore arena is here to stay,” said Ahmed Al-Qadeeb, Vice President, Oilfield Services Division for Rawabi Holding Group.

“With that in mind, we wanted to be sure that we partnered with a company that could provide a best-in-class system with the highest accuracy.”

“The impressive quality and stability of the FUELTRAX EFMS, and first-rate response from their support team in Houston made it clear that this was the solution that would meet the high standards of sustained performance set for the RVOS fleet,” said Al-Qadeeb.

Once the trial concluded, RVOS began deploying the EFMS systems. Eight vessels are now fully outfitted, with 14 more in progress, part of a fleet that is quickly growing to more than 50 vessels.

“RVOS is leading the way with their very proactive approach in recognizing and acting on the increasing demand for compliance, efficiency, and accuracy in vessel fuel transparency,” said John Donovan, Vice President of Operations for FUELTRAX. “They are first movers in the Arabian Gulf region, setting a standard for fleet-wide digitization that others will soon follow.”

About FUELTRAX

FUELTRAX® is the leading smart fuel management system, compatible with any vessel, engine, or fuel, reducing onboard fuel consumption costs and emissions and setting the standard for secure, compliant, and optimized vessel performance. It delivers over 99% system uptime globally and is the only system accepted universally by all major oil companies. FUELTRAX is a patented product of Nautical Control Solutions, LP. FUELTRAX® and FUELNET™ are marks of Nautical Control Solutions, LP. All rights reserved. Contact info@fueltrax.com.