The Zabel Companies acquires Frame It Easy in partnership with Management.

CHARLOTTE, N.C.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Zabel Companies, an investment firm dedicated to partnering with management teams to invest in and build private companies, today announced the acquisition of Frame It Easy (“FIE”) in partnership with the management team.

Founded by entrepreneurs Michael Klein and Basile Tzovolos, Jr. and based in Derby, CT, FIE is a leading tech-enabled manufacturer of custom frames sold to consumer and business customers via its e‑commerce platform.

" We chose Zabel as our investment partner after engaging with over 20 groups over a two-year period," said Klein, who will continue to serve as FIE’s CEO. " After learning about Zabel’s experience patiently building companies, their track record of success, and understanding of our business, we knew they were the ideal fit to help FIE execute on our numerous growth opportunities."

As part of the transaction, Bill Lunsford and Brian Kohn of Zabel will join the FIE Board of Directors, along with Klein, Tzovolos, and Stan Kamenskiy, FIE’s Chief Technology Officer.

" Michael, Basile, and Stan have built a strong business with differentiated technology and manufacturing capabilities within the custom framing industry," said Bill Lunsford, President of The Zabel Companies. " Our partnership will assist FIE in executing on a number of growth initiatives, including additional manufacturing capacity, market expansion, and further investments in technology. We look forward to working with the team in FIE’s next chapter of growth."

About Frame It Easy

FIE is an online, tech-enabled manufacturer of custom frames. Through FIE’s website, customers design custom frames for photos, prints, posters, and other frameable items. The company also provides custom frames to artists, photographers, and other commercial artisans, enhanced by web applications, drop‑shipping, and white-label capabilities. FIE manufactures all frames in-house at their Derby, CT facility. The Company's website can be found at www.frameiteasy.com.

About The Zabel Companies

Based in Charlotte, NC, The Zabel Companies is an investment firm dedicated to partnering with management teams to patiently build privately held companies. Zabel brings a proven and flexible approach to investing in and growing high quality businesses. Whether through a buyout or recapitalization, Zabel's strategy is to work closely with management teams to steadily grow businesses and build value for all parties involved. For more information, visit www.zabelcompanies.com.