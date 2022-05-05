Kareo and PatientPop’s Integrated Solutions Chosen by Ellichman Vein & Vascular Centers

IRVINE, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Kareo, a leading provider of cloud-based clinical and business management software solutions for independent healthcare practices and billing companies, and PatientPop, a market leader in practice growth technology, today announced that their client Ellichman Vein & Vascular Centers, located in Memphis, Tennessee, has adopted their full-solution suite including Kareo Clinical, Kareo Billing, and PatientPop practice growth platform. By using the all-in-one solution, the practice can focus on its goals to expand and scale while delivering a better patient experience.

After working with an industry competitor, Ellichman returned to partner with Kareo as its offerings were more competitive and aligned with their business needs. Kareo’s user-friendly electronic health record (EHR) templates and EHR coding simplified the manual input of clinical notes and extracting billing reports while saving time for office staff. In addition, Kareo’s customer service and support far exceeds industry standards.

In addition, Ellichman partnered with PatientPop to fuel its growth strategy. With PatientPop, Ellichman was able to improve and modernize its website, update its search engine optimization (SEO) strategy, and bolster its online reputation through patient surveys and reviews. As a result, Ellichman now appears on the first page of 100 organic search results with a 4.9 out of five-star rating. The improved ranking and organic search are helping Ellichman to attract new patients.

“Two key reasons we chose to come back to Kareo is because the EHR is so easy to use and the customer support team is unparalleled. The trust we have in their platform has allowed us to stay focused on just taking care of our patients because we don’t have to worry about the IT,” Kathy Stull, Billing and Coding Manager for Ellichman, said. “PatientPop helped us transform our website, improved our search rankings, and helped us grow our survey rating from zero all the way to almost five stars.”

“It’s impactful to see how our relationship with Ellichman Vein & Vascular Centers has enabled them to make fast decisions to keep with the evolving healthcare landscape,” Andrea Kowalski, Senior Vice-President of Product at Kareo, said. “We’re proud to be seen as an extension of the team and that our technology is helping them exceed their business goals.”

Kareo and PatientPop announced they merged in 2021 to form Tebra. The combined company’s mission is to equip independent practices with digital tools to deliver modernized care. The all-in-one solution helps providers support and attract new patients, get paid quickly, and operate more efficiently.

About Ellichman Vein & Vascular Centers

Ellichman Vein & Vascular Centers will always prioritize noninvasive intervention over drastic, traditional procedures still used in many hospitals today. Amputation of a limb should be a last resort, not standard practice. Using diagnostic testing, comprehensive wound care, artery treatments, and vein treatments, Ellichman always takes your quality of life into the highest consideration. Your overall health, livelihood, and independence matter to us. Ellichman’s mission is to help you back on your feet so you can keep living the life you love. To learn more, visit www.ellichmanvascular.com.

About Kareo

Kareo is a cloud-based healthcare technology platform built to meet the unique needs of independent practices in dozens of specialties. Today, Kareo helps over 85,000 providers in 50 states deliver outstanding patient care and run more efficient and profitable practices. The Kareo technology platform helps providers find more patients, manage patient care with a fully certified and easy-to-use EHR, and get paid quickly within a unified, easy-to-use solution. Kareo has received extensive industry recognition, including the 2021 Best in KLAS award for Small Practice Ambulatory EMR/PM Solutions, the Deloitte Technology Fast 500, Inc. 5000, and a ranking at the top of Gartner’s Leader Quadrant in the FrontRunners Software Analysis of EHR. Kareo’s headquarters are based in Irvine, California. For more information, visit www.kareo.com.

About PatientPop

PatientPop is an industry leader in practice growth technology, with a platform that helps thousands of providers promote their practice, attract and acquire patients, and retain them for life, for a thriving business. The integrated platform eases and enhances the patient journey from start to finish, with a streamlined digital workflow that significantly reduces work for providers and staff. PatientPop has been recognized with many industry awards and accolades including the Inc. 500, Deloitte Fast 500, Entrepreneur 360, Consumer World Awards, Capterra Shortlist, G2 Leader, and Silicon Review 50 Fastest Growing Companies. For more information, visit www.patientpop.com.