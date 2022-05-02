Main Street Tour Powered by Hootsuite Hits the Road, Capturing the Stories of Small Businesses Across the United States

VANCOUVER, British Columbia--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In celebration of Small Business Week, Hootsuite, the global leader in social media management, today announced the official launch of Main Street Tour Powered by Hootsuite (“Main Street Tour”), a cross-country movement supporting and showcasing small businesses across the United States.

Launched in partnership with entrepreneur and content creator Maayan Gordon, Main Street Tour is a first-of-its-kind, purpose-driven initiative designed to shine a light on the positive impact that small business brings to our communities. From now until September 2023, Maayan will visit small businesses in more than 100 U.S. cities across 48 states, capturing their stories and empowering them to transform digitally by leveraging the power of social media.

“Main Street Tour was designed to start a movement and to uncover small businesses’ personal power in making a difference,” said Maayan Gordon, social media content creator and entrepreneur. “Disruption is a vehicle for positive change. It’s so important to amplify the voices of those doing good in their communities and empower others to be conscious leaders. I’m thrilled to partner with an organization like Hootsuite who shares these same values, and can’t wait to see the positive change we’ll drive together through this initiative.”

During each visit, Maayan will work with entrepreneurs and small business owners to create content that tells their unique story, and deliver social media-focused workshops designed to help business owners continue driving success in the long-term. The sessions will include a demo of the Hootsuite platform, an overview of the various social media networks and support in building a sound social media strategy. Mayaan will also provide a TikTok training program specifically designed for small businesses, which she built based on lessons learned from growing her own channel to more than two million followers.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our country, yet so many struggle to have their voices heard,” said Maggie Lower, CMO, Hootsuite. “Maayan’s passion for community, relationship building and social for good makes her the perfect partner to amplify these voices. We’re thrilled that we have the opportunity to bring these inspiring stories to the forefront and to support small businesses as they dive deeper into the world of social media.”

Kicking off Small Business Week, the Main Street Tour is in Salt Lake City from May 4-11. This follows a successful visit to Austin where, as part of the South by Southwest festival and prior to the official tour launch, Maayan met with customers Mojo Coffee and Innovetive Petcare to enhance their social media presence.

“Maayan is an experienced storyteller, and she inspired our company to see past the four walls of our veterinary clinics and curate content that forges a deeper connection with our audience,” said Malia Rivera, vice president of marketing, Innovetive Petcare. “Before our visit with Maayan, we created social media posts. After meeting Maayan, we’ve created a social media strategy using Hootsuite that positions us as an authentic and powerful brand.”

“Our visit with Maayan was enlightening and engaging. She really knows how to connect authentically with people both in person and through a digital format,” said Austin Moon, owner and co-founder, Mojo Coffee. “We’ve made adjustments to our content strategy to engage more personally with our audience on social and we’re thrilled to see the positive change in our results.”

Additional cities being visited throughout the tour include Denver, Chicago, New Orleans, Mississippi, New York City, Philadelphia and many more. For a full list of cities being visited as part of the Main Street Tour, visit https://www.themainstreettour.com/route.

About Hootsuite

Hootsuite is the global leader in social media management. With approximately 200,000 paid accounts and millions of users, Hootsuite powers social media for brands and organizations around the world, from the smallest businesses to the largest enterprises. Hootsuite’s unparalleled expertise in social media management, social insights, employee advocacy, and social customer care empowers organizations to strategically grow their brands, businesses, and customer relationships with social media.

Hootsuite Academy, the industry-leading online learning platform, empowers education and growth through a wide range of certifications and has delivered over one million courses to over half a million people worldwide.

To learn more, visit www.hootsuite.com.