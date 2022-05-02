The Bumble Bee Seafood Company Partners with Dole Packaged Foods for the Dole Sunshine For All Cities Program to Bring the Power of Seafood Nutrition to Underserved Communities (Photo: Business Wire)

SAN DIEGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Today, on World Tuna Day, The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is announcing its collaboration with Dole Packaged Foods, LLC (DPF) that will further its commitment to providing nutrition access and education in underserved areas of the country. The 122-year-old seafood company will serve as the exclusive seafood partner for the Sunshine for All® Cities Program, which brings healthy foods and educational opportunities to those who lack access.

“As a company, we believe that everyone deserves to be able to enjoy healthy, delicious and nutritious foods – no matter what,” said Jan Tharp, President and CEO, Bumble Bee. “With a kid-friendly, highly nutritious product like tuna, we knew the partnership with DPF and the opportunity to feed kids’ minds and bodies would be a perfect fit.”

Bumble Bee is committing high-quality protein-packed seafood products, chef and nutritionist support, and a monetary grant to fuel the program in Jackson, MS. The support from Bumble Bee will go towards growing key program initiatives including the Kids Cooking Camp, pop-up farmers' markets, and recipe development. Beyond Jackson, Bumble Bee’s team of chefs and nutritionists will create healthy, seafood-centric recipes to be included in DPF’s Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants, and Children (WIC) Recipe Booklet, which is distributed in communities throughout the country.

“We’re thrilled to have Bumble Bee join our ongoing efforts to address the critical challenges of food accessibility and affordability, as well as nutrition education around the world,” said Orzse Hodi, Senior Vice President and Managing Director, Dole Packaged Foods, LLC. “Their generous donation and aid will bring us closer to achieving the Dole Promise of providing good nutrition for 1 billion people by 2025.”

Tuna is a delicious, versatile, and affordable source of protein, Omega-3 fatty acids, and other essential nutrients. The United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) 2020-2025 Dietary Guidelines for Americans recommend that Americans of all ages, including young children and pregnant women, eat seafood at least twice weekly – an amount that less than 20 percent of Americans are currently meeting.

Looking for a family-friendly, nutrition-packed recipe that incorporates protein as well as fruit? Try this Pineapple Tuna Wraps recipe developed by Chef Jamie Gwen for the “Sunshine for All” program. This easy wrap is packed with protein from the Bumble Bee tuna and sweet flavor from the Dole crushed pineapple. The wraps travel well and can be packed for lunch for school or work or enjoyed on-the-go between activities.

PINEAPPLE TUNA WRAPS

Serves 4

Squeeze tuna dry and discard water. Place tuna in a large mixing bowl and use a fork to break up tuna. Drain the pineapple and save the juice. Add crushed pineapple, celery and red onion to the bowl and mix to combine. In a separate bowl, whisk together mayonnaise and pineapple juice. Pour the dressing over tuna mixture and mix well.

Place a tortilla on a work surface and top it with a lettuce leaf. Spoon 1/2 cup of tuna salad into the center of the lettuce leaf and roll tortilla to create a wrap. Repeat with the remaining tortillas.

Ingredients:

Three 5-ounce cans BUMBLE BEE® Tuna

One 8-ounce can DOLE® Crushed Pineapple

1 celery stalk, diced

2 tablespoons finely diced red onion

4 tablespoons mayonnaise

4 burrito-size whole grain tortillas

4 lettuce leaves

Equipment List:

Large Mixing Bowl

Small Bowl

Cutting Board

For more recipe ideas visit BumbleBee.com or Dole.com.

About The Bumble Bee Seafood Company

The Bumble Bee Seafood Company is passionately pursuing its purpose of feeding people’s lives through the power of the ocean. The iconic 120-year-old fishing company consistently aims to deliver delicious, healthy, and affordable food to consumers while working hard to find new ways to protect the ocean and those that rely on it. Bumble Bee is firmly anchored in a commitment to connect the world to the ocean by re-defining sourcing, producing, and enjoying products from and inspired by the ocean.

Bumble Bee’s full line of seafood and specialty protein products are marketed in the U.S., Canada and over 50 markets globally under leading brands including Bumble Bee®, Anova®, Brunswick®, Clover Leaf®, Snow’s®, Wild Selections® and Beach Cliff®. For more information about the company, visit TheBumbleBeeCompany.com. For product information, visit www.BumbleBee.com.

About Dole Packaged Foods, LLC

Dole Packaged Foods, LLC, is a world leader in growing, sourcing, distributing and marketing fruit and healthy snacks. Dole sells a full line of packaged shelf stable fruit, frozen fruit, dried fruit, and juices. The company focuses on four pillars of sustainability: water management, carbon footprint, soil conservation and waste reduction. For more information, please visit www.dolesunshine.com.