OneStream Selected by Apache Corporation to Unify Financial Processes

ROCHESTER, Mich.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Apache Corporation, a subsidiary of APA Corporation (Nasdaq: APA), has selected corporate performance management (CPM) vendor OneStream Software LLC (“OneStream”) to modernize and unify the company’s financial operations. Apache will use OneStream’s intelligent finance platform to streamline financial close, consolidation, cash flow, and financial reporting.

“OneStream proved to be the clear choice to streamline our complex financial processes, allowing us to digitally transform our approach to financial close, consolidation and reporting through one unified platform,” said Marcy Green, Director, Financial Reporting at Apache Corporation.

“We are excited to partner with Apache Corporation on their transformation journey to unify their complex financial processes and create transparency into their daily operations,” said Mark Ardis, Named Account Manager at OneStream. “By evolving Apache’s financial processes, users will gain the flexibility and insights to drive better decision making across the enterprise.”

