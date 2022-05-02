Beacon Announces Digital Integration With AccuLynx

HERNDON, Va.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Beacon (Nasdaq: BECN) (the “Company”) announced today that its digital integration with AccuLynx is live and immediately available to customers. AccuLynx is a leading provider of all-in-one business management software for roofing contractors. This integration combines both companies’ industry-leading digital solutions to save customers time and create efficiencies.

Beacon’s PRO+ e-commerce functionality is now available in real time via the AccuLynx platform, where customers can place orders directly with their local Beacon branch from the same system they use to manage their roofing jobs. By authenticating their Beacon PRO+ account inside of AccuLynx, roofing companies can access Beacon’s extensive product catalog and pricing. This integration eliminates the need for customers to log in and out of different portals and enables them to build and submit orders to Beacon in minutes, more accurately, and all with the click of a button.

Mike Stein, Chief Executive Officer of AccuLynx, said, “The combination of AccuLynx’s industry-leading business management technology and Beacon’s extensive inventory of materials not only modernizes the workflow between contractors and suppliers but also positions their businesses for greater growth.”

“We are focused on serving our customers in the way that brings them the most value,” said Jonathan Bennett, Chief Commercial Officer at Beacon. “We’re pleased to team up with AccuLynx and deliver another digital innovation for our customers that supports our Ambition 2025 plan to grow faster than the market by focusing on our customers’ needs.”

About Beacon

Founded in 1928, Beacon is a Fortune 500, publicly traded distributor of roofing materials and complementary building products in North America, operating over 400 branches throughout all 50 states in the U.S. and 6 provinces in Canada. Beacon serves an extensive base of over 80,000 customers, utilizing its vast branch network and diverse service offerings to provide high-quality products and support throughout the entire business lifecycle. Beacon offers its own private label brand, TRI-BUILTTM, and has a proprietary digital account management suite, Beacon PRO+, which helps customers to manage their businesses online. Beacon’s stock is traded on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol BECN. To learn more about Beacon, please visit www.becn.com.

About AccuLynx

AccuLynx is the leading provider of cloud-based business management software for roofing contractors. Recognized as a pioneer in the industry, AccuLynx has helped thousands of companies—from rapidly-growing start-ups to multi-location operations—streamline their processes and grow their business. Used by more contractors than any other roofing software, AccuLynx’s simple business management tools include CRM, estimating, production scheduling, project management, aerial measurements, material ordering, photo sharing, payment processing, custom reporting, homeowner financing, and more. For more information, visit www.acculynx.com.