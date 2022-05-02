Scribe Therapeutics expands collaboration with Biogen to second target

ALAMEDA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Scribe Therapeutics Inc., a molecular engineering company creating the most advanced technologies for CRISPR-based genetic medicine, announced Biogen Inc. (Nasdaq:BIIB) has exercised an option for an additional disease target in gene therapy as part of the companies’ ongoing research collaboration to develop and commercialize CRISPR-based medicines. The expanded collaboration further validates Scribe’s position as a leading organization driving the development of novel CRISPR-based therapeutics that treat the underlying cause of disease.

“At Scribe, we continue to push the boundaries of molecular engineering to fulfill the profound promise of CRISPR-based therapeutics and are pleased to have our collaborators at Biogen continue to support and expand our collaboration towards this goal,” said Benjamin Oakes, CEO and co-founder of Scribe Therapeutics. “Scribe’s custom-designed CRISPR platforms, molecules, and delivery technologies are overcoming the technical hurdles that challenge many genetic targeting technologies and we are thrilled to continue to drive forward a new era of truly transformative genetic medicines.”

In 2020, Scribe announced their research collaboration with Biogen to develop and commercialize CRISPR-based therapies that address an underlying genetic cause of Amyotrophic Lateral Sclerosis (ALS).

About Scribe Therapeutics

Scribe Therapeutics is a molecular engineering company focused on creating best-in-class in vivo therapies that permanently treat the underlying cause of disease. Founded by CRISPR inventors and leading molecular engineers Benjamin Oakes, Brett Staahl, David Savage, and Jennifer Doudna, Scribe is overcoming the limitations of current genome editing technologies by developing custom engineered enzymes and delivery modalities as part of a proprietary, evergreen platform for CRISPR-based genetic medicine. The company is backed by leading individual and institutional investors including Andreessen Horowitz, Avoro Ventures and Avoro Capital Advisors, OrbiMed Advisors, Perceptive Advisors, funds and accounts advised by T. Rowe Price Associates, Inc., funds managed by Wellington Management, RA Capital Management, and Menlo Ventures. To learn more about Scribe’s mission to engineer the future of genetic medicine, visit www.scribetx.com.