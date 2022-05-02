Cointreau and Uber Eats Toast to Summer with Margarita Mobiles and the Margarita Market

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Cointreau, the essential ingredient in The Original Margarita which has stood the test of over 70 years, is teaming up with Uber Eats to kick-off summertime with the ultimate Cinco de Mayo celebrations, bringing the magic of Uber Eats on-demand delivery and unmatched quality and taste of Cointreau directly to consumers in key markets nationwide.

Beginning today, consumers can head to the Margarita Market, an in-app destination exclusively on Uber Eats in select cities where they can order everything they need to mix up The Original Margarita. The Margarita Market includes Cointreau, tequila and an exclusive Margarita Cocktail Kit with essentials from glasses and salt rim to everything in between. The Market will be open exclusively on Uber Eats in Austin, Chicago, Los Angeles, Miami, New York City, San Francisco and Washington, D.C. and the kit retails for $45, while supplies last.

On Thursday, May 5, those in New York and Los Angeles are invited to visit the Uber Eats x Cointreau Margarita Mobiles, where they can taste The Original Margarita and pick-up The Margarita Cocktail Kit, available for pre-order on The Margarita Market storefront on Uber Eats. RSVP to visit the Uber Eats x Cointreau Margarita Mobiles via the links below:

- LA Registration (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cointreau-margarita-mobile-summer-kickoff-with-uber-eats-los-angeles-registration-329183866807)

- NYC Registration (https://www.eventbrite.com/e/cointreau-margarita-mobile-summer-kickoff-with-uber-eats-nyc-registration-330904423037)

“The Original Margarita has stood the test of time for generations and has become synonymous with both the summer season and celebrations,” said Ian McLernon, President and CEO at Rémy Cointreau Americas. “Cointreau’s partnership with Uber Eats signals another way for consumers to shake up and enjoy a Margarita of their own as summer approaches, whether they’re hosting from home or stopping by The Margarita Mobile. We’re thrilled to be working with a leader in on-demand delivery to help bring everything you need to mix up a Margarita, right when you need it.”

“Introducing alcohol delivery last year marked yet another way for our consumers to get anything with Uber Eats,” said Georgie Jeffreys, Head of Uber Eats Marketing in the U.S. & Canada. “And as we continue to expand, we’re focused on bringing new and exclusive offerings both in-app and IRL. Our partnership with Cointreau to launch The Margarita Market and Margarita Mobiles offers folks a one-of-a-kind experience to shake up and taste a refreshing, premium cocktail just in time to kick off summer.”

For more information on The Margarita Mobiles and to order The Margarita Cocktail Kit for yourself, head to The Margarita Market storefront on Uber Eats.

Can’t wait to enjoy The Original Margarita? You can make one at home with three easy ingredients: Cointreau, blanco tequila and fresh lime juice.

The Original Margarita

Ingredients

1 oz Cointreau

1 oz Fresh Lime Juice

2 oz Blanco Tequila

Recipe

Make a salt rim on your glass

Combine all ingredients in a shaker with ice

Shake vigorously until well chilled

Strain into a Margarita glass

Garnish with a lime wheel

