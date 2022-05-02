LTK Spotlights Creators to Show How its Platform Delivers a Better Way to Shop

DALLAS--(BUSINESS WIRE)--LTK, a pioneer of the creator economy and the largest creator-driven marketplace, launched its first ever national brand campaign today in the U.S. Through a series of TV films, billboards and digital ads, LTK puts 30 real creators front and center to share their stories and how they deliver a better shopping experience through the LTK shopping app.

Directed by Hannah Levy from Saturday Night Live, the TV films bring to life the hilarious stories three creators have experienced in their pursuit of style. Charlotte Bridgeman, Brandy - Authentically B and Rachel - Beauty Professor star in each of their own films that give a look at how they discover the best styles for you. And because this is LTK, creative in the campaign is shoppable, featuring actual LTK posts from creators inviting consumers to shop their style.

“Our mission has never changed – LTK exists to make creators as economically successful as possible. With this campaign, we are investing in LTK creators by introducing them–and the LTK platform–to hundreds of millions of new shoppers around the world and expanding their economic opportunity,” said Amber Venz Box, Co-founder and President of LTK. “Shoppers love the LTK creator-guided shopping experience; we know that because they purchased $3 billion in products on the LTK platform in 2021 alone. And, we look forward to so many more discovering how LTK delivers a better way to shop.”

The LTK platform is creator guided shopping designed to make an easier, better shopping experience. LTK’s proprietary technology serves up the styles that you want based on the creators you have chosen to follow and trust. Nearly 200,000 LTK creators around the world try thousands of styles to bring the best straight to you. The creator guided experience makes shopping more human, and millions of shoppers have already recognized the value of the experience by driving more than $3B in sales last year alone.

LTK worked with Deloitte Digital, the company’s creative strategy and media agency of record, on the planning and execution of the new campaign.

About LTK

LTK is the largest global digital marketing platform powered by creators. It was founded in 2011 by Amber and Baxter Box to empower the world’s premium lifestyle creators to be as economically successful as possible. For the past decade, LTK has grown to become a trusted and effective business-enablement platform where creators launch, run and grow their LTK Shop. Today, more than 6,000 brands partner with LTK to gain access to its global influencer network for content that converts against performance-driven, cross-channel KPIs. A three-time honoree on Fast Company’s list of Most Innovative Retail Companies in 2021 and 2022, LTK drives more than $3 billion in annual retail sales from nearly 200,000 talented creators in 100+ countries. The company is headquartered in Dallas, TX and currently operates on five continents. To download the app, search for LTK in the App Store or Google Play.