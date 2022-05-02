Meitheal Pharmaceuticals Announces Membership in The Association for Accessible Medicines

CHICAGO--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Meitheal Pharmaceuticals (“Meitheal”), a fully integrated generic injectables company based in Chicago, Illinois today announced it has joined The Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), the trade association representing the generics and biosimilars industry. AAM works to ensure more accessibility to generic and biosimilar medicines, and to advance policies that promote sustainability of the accessible medicines industry.

“We are proud to partner with AAM in support of our mission to bridge important gaps in healthcare with an affordable and diversified range of generic injectables,” said Tom Shea, Chief Executive Officer of Meitheal Pharmaceuticals. “We look forward to working together to achieve our shared goal of getting safe, effective, and more-affordable medicines out of the lab and into the hands of the people who need them.”

“Meitheal’s active engagement in AAM makes our voice even stronger and more effective as we advocate on behalf of the generic industry and its mission to ensure that our quality, safe, effective and affordable medicines are accessible to America’s patients,” said Dan Leonard, Chief Executive Officer of AAM. “We are pleased to welcome Tom Shea’s participation on our Board of Directors alongside his industry peers.”

Meitheal primarily specializes in the development, manufacture, procurement, and sale of generic injectable pharmaceuticals, with 36 FDA-approved products covering indications for anti-infective, oncolytic, and intensive care. Furthermore, Meitheal has an expanding product portfolio and robust pipeline, including single and multi-dose vials, ready-to-use prefilled syringes and premixed bags. As of the end of March 2022, Meitheal had 49 products in the research and development phase, 24 products were under review by the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA), and 16 products were planned to be launched in 2022.

ABOUT MEITHEAL PHARMACEUTICALS

Since 2017, Meitheal Pharmaceuticals has bridged critical gaps in the US healthcare market by supplying high quality, affordable generic injectables. Our diversified product range — from antibiotics, anticoagulants, and muscle relaxants to drugs used in chemotherapy — represents practical solutions for countless patients around the country, as well as Meitheal’s commitment to their care. Based in Chicago, Illinois, our aim each day is producing quality and ensuring affordability, using the traditional Irish guiding principle we are named for — Meitheal (Mee·hall): working together toward a common goal, for the greater good.

Learn more about who we are and what we do at www.meithealpharma.com.

ABOUT AAM

AAM is driven by the belief that access to safe, quality, effective medicine has a tremendous impact on a person’s life and the world around them. Generic and biosimilar medicines improve people’s lives, improving society and the economy in turn. AAM represents the manufacturers and distributors of finished generic pharmaceuticals and biosimilars, manufacturers and distributors of bulk pharmaceutical chemicals, and suppliers of other goods and services to the generic industry. Generic pharmaceuticals are 90 percent of prescriptions dispensed in the U.S. but only 18 percent of total drug spending.

ABOUT THE BIOSIMILARS COUNCIL

The Biosimilars Council, a division of the Association for Accessible Medicines (AAM), works to ensure a positive environment for patient access to biosimilar medicines. The Biosimilars Council is a leading source for information about the safety and efficacy of more affordable alternatives to costly brand biologic medicines. Areas of focus include public and health expert education, strategic partnerships, government affairs, legal affairs, and regulatory policy. More information is available at www.biosimilarscouncil.org.