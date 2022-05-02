Anelto Taps GoodRx to Arm Seniors with Educational Health Videos

THE COLONY, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Anelto, a leader in Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM) solutions, today announced it has entered into an agreement with GoodRx, a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform, to bring a series of health and lifestyle videos to patients directly within Anelto’s RemoteCareLive! RPM system. The videos are designed to help medical professionals and executives using telehealth solutions better educate their Medicare clients on the specific chronic conditions from which they suffer.

In 2022, it’s projected that 45.1 million patients in the U.S. will use RPM tools. Unlike other RPM solutions, RemoteCareLive! is a purpose-built healthcare solution designed specifically for seniors that collects vital signs, allows patients to conduct telehealth visits with a physician, and delivers healthy lifestyle tips. Its easy-to-use form factor makes it simple for patients to set up and easily take their own vital signs, including blood pressure, heart rate, pulse oximetry, temperature, and other statistics. Healthcare professionals monitor this data in real-time and over time to spot trends that need both immediate action or further monitoring. Patients can also connect with a healthcare professional at a 24/7 care center via voice or video with the touch of a button. Now, educational videos from GoodRx are also available at the touch of a button so patients can better understand complicated health topics.

“Senior patients are constantly seeking information that can help them better understand their condition and the care being provided,” said Dr. Peter Kim, Anelto’s chief medical officer. “By partnering with GoodRx to deliver a series of short-form, easy-to-consume videos from within the RemoteCareLive! system, we are bridging a current gap to ensure seniors become more educated about the actions they can take to improve their overall health.”

More than 30 GoodRx videos are preloaded on Anelto’s RemoteCareLive! system, allowing seniors to easily access the informative, easy-to-understand videos directly from the console. The videos cover a broad range of health topics, such as disease conditions, nutrition, wellness, and lifestyle. All videos are created by the GoodRx Health team, which is made up of doctors, pharmacists, journalists, and healthcare experts, with guidance by medical specialists and experts from America’s leading hospitals. All videos go through regular editorial review.

“We are always looking for new ways to arm patients with information that will allow them to take better control of their health,” said Aaron Crittenden, Head of Manufacturing Solutions at GoodRx. “This new integration puts GoodRx videos within reach for remote monitoring patients so they can quickly find and understand the information they need.”

For more information on Anelto’s RPM solutions, visit www.anelto.com.

About GoodRx

GoodRx is a leading consumer-focused digital healthcare platform. Our technology delivers strong savings, trusted information and access to care to make healthcare affordable and convenient for all Americans. Since 2011, we have helped consumers save over $35 billion and are one of the most downloaded medical apps over the past decade.

About Anelto

Founded 2012, Anelto has raised the bar in senior care with the goal of enabling a healthier, more independent aging population. Anelto's leading technology platform offers a Personal Emergency Response System (PERS) and Remote Patient Monitoring (RPM), keeping seniors connected to healthcare providers and emergency medical care, regardless of location. The company's solutions are scalable for healthcare organizations of all sizes and were created by a team seeking better solutions for the ever-growing elderly population. For more information, please visit www.anelto.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. All statements contained in this press release that do not relate to matters of historical fact should be considered forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements regarding the benefits of the strategic agreement between GoodRx and Anelto. These statements are neither promises nor guarantees, but involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other important factors that may cause our actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from any future results, performance or achievements expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements, including, but not limited to, risks relating to our acquisition strategy, the integration of acquired business and the important factors discussed under the caption “Risk Factors” in GoodRx’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2021, and our other filings with the SEC. These factors could cause actual results to differ materially from those indicated by the forward-looking statements made in this press release. Any such forward-looking statements represent management’s estimates as of the date of this press release. While we may elect to update such forward-looking statements at some point in the future, we disclaim any obligation to do so, even if subsequent events cause our views to change.