Jay Schottenstein, Dave Price, and Coach Ryan Day to Be Honored at the 2022 Father of the Year Awards

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The National Father’s Day Council announced today that it will honor three remarkable fathers from the retail, media and sports industries at the 80th Annual Father of the Year Awards. The Awards luncheon, which will be held on Tuesday, June 14th at the Sheraton New York Times Square Hotel, will benefit Save the Children’s U.S. Programs, a nonprofit organization that works to break the cycle of poverty and improve the lives of children in this country.

This year’s Father of the Year Awards, given in recognition of fathers who successfully balance highly influential careers while remaining dedicated to their families, communities and philanthropic endeavors, will be presented to:

Jay Schottenstein , Chairman & CEO of American Eagle Outfitters, Inc., Executive Chairman of Designer Brands Inc., Chairman of Schottenstein Stores Corporation, American Signature Inc./Value City Furniture, Schottenstein Property Group and SB360 Capital Partners

Dave Price , Weather Anchor, NBC 4 New York/WNBC

, Weather Anchor, NBC 4 New York/WNBC Ryan Day, Head Football Coach, The Ohio State University

“We’re thrilled to be back in-person this year to celebrate these distinguished fathers who have made such a significant impact in their respective industries,” said Dan Orwig, President & CEO of The Father’s Day/Mother's Day Council. “Their unrivaled passion and dedication to their families, communities, and philanthropic efforts truly embodies the spirit of this award.”

As part of its continued support of meaningful philanthropies dealing with issues affecting mothers, fathers and children, the National Father's Day/Mother's Day Council, Inc. has donated nearly $30 million to date to deserving family-related charities nationwide. For ticket and sponsorship information, please visit www.fathersdaycouncil.org or call 917-273-0369.

VIP/Press Reception and Photo Opportunity

A VIP press reception will precede the awards ceremony at 11:00 a.m., during which honorees will be available for select interviews and photo opportunities. For more information, please contact Emma Fortuna at efortuna@bcg-pr.com.

Ticket and Sponsorship Information

To purchase tickets or sponsor the event, please contact the Father’s Day Council office at 917-273-0369 or visit www.fathersdaycouncil.org.

About The National Father’s Day Committee

The National Father’s Day Committee is part of the Father’s Day/Mother’s Day Council, Inc., a non-profit association that has as its mission the recognition and awarding of honors to role model contemporary fathers and mothers, while at the same time contributing to issues affecting the life and well-being of men, women and families. Past honorees have included Presidents Joseph Biden, George W. Bush, Bill Clinton, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan, Generals Douglas MacArthur, Colin Powell and Norman Schwarzkopf, retail veteran Terry Lundgren, sports notables Arthur Ashe, Jim Kelly and Michael “Coach K” Krzyzewski, and communications leaders Tim Russert and Harry Smith. To learn more about The National Father’s Day Council, visit our website at www.fathersdaycouncil.org.

About Save the Children’s U.S. Programs

Save the Children believes every child deserves a future. Since our founding more than 100 years ago, we’ve changed the lives of more than 1 billion children. In the United States and around the world, we give children a healthy start in life, the opportunity to learn and protection from harm. We do whatever it takes for children – every day and in times of crisis – transforming their lives and the future we share. Here at home, we’re focused on ensuring kids are ready for kindergarten and reaching key reading and math milestones at the end of third grade and that kids are continuing to learn and receive the nutrition they need during the coronavirus pandemic.