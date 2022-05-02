Kinetic and A Million Thanks Partner for the Second Year to Celebrate Military Appreciation Month

LITTLE ROCK, Ark.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--In honor of Military Appreciation Month, Kinetic by Windstream is proud to announce its second annual partnership with A Million Thanks, a nonprofit that provides appreciation to active military men and women by sending personal letters of gratitude.

“ When we talk to our neighbors in communities we serve about what’s important to them, they often tell us they want to see support for our military and veterans,” said Christy Drummond, director of local marketing for Kinetic. “ Given that there are nearly 50 military bases and installations in our territory, this is not really surprising. We see every day the contributions these men and women make both to our country and to our local communities, and we are so pleased to partner again with an organization that gives us a chance to simply say thank you.”

Community members who want to participate and write letters can submit them in three ways:

Each Kinetic retail store will serve as a collection site for anyone who wants to write a letter of appreciation.

Additionally, to reinforce the company’s commitment to “High Speed for Here,” Kinetic will participate in local military appreciation events across its 18-state footprint during the month of May. These events also give members of the community a chance to drop off handwritten thank-you notes.

Community members can submit letters online through the Kinetic website as well.

A Million Thanks will distribute the letters to service members.

“ I am so grateful for this annual partnership between A Million Thanks and Kinetic,” said Shauna Fleming, founder and CEO of A Million Thanks. “ We had such great success last year and are so excited for what's to come this year. I have no doubt we are going to be able to thank and support many more service members and their families because of the efforts of Kinetic and its customers!”

For advice on writing letters, A Million Thanks offers tips on its site.

About Kinetic

Kinetic by Windstream is a business unit of Windstream Holdings, a privately held FORTUNE 1000 communications and software company. Kinetic provides premium broadband, entertainment and security services through an enhanced fiber network to consumers and businesses primarily in rural areas in 18 states. The company also offers managed communications services, including SD-WAN and UCaaS, and high-capacity bandwidth and transport services to businesses across the U.S. Additional information is available at GoKinetic.com. Follow us on Twitter at @GoKineticHome.

From Fortune. ©2021 Fortune Media IP Limited. All rights reserved. Used under license. Fortune and Fortune 1000 are registered trademarks of Fortune Media IP Limited and are used under license. Fortune is not affiliated with, and does not endorse products or services of, Windstream.

About A Million Thanks

Founded in 2004, A Million Thanks is a 501(c)3 non-profit organization dedicated to supporting the U.S. Military. A Million Thanks provides support and appreciation to our active and veteran military men and women through sending letters and granting betterment of life wishes, as well as providing higher education scholarships to their children.