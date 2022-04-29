Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market (2022 to 2027) - Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecasts - ResearchAndMarkets.com

DUBLIN--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The "Feminine Hygiene Products Market: Global Industry Trends, Share, Size, Growth, Opportunity and Forecast 2022-2027" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global feminine hygiene products market reached a value of US$ 25.2 billion in 2021. Looking forward, the market is projected to reach US$ 33.9 billion by 2027, exhibiting a CAGR of 5% during 2022-2027.

Companies Mentioned

Procter & Gamble

Edgewell Personal Care

Unicharm

Kimberly-Clark Corporation

Kao Corporation

Keeping in mind the uncertainties of COVID-19, the analyst is continuously tracking and evaluating the direct as well as the indirect influence of the pandemic. These insights are included in the report as a major market contributor.

Feminine hygiene products refer to personal care products which are used by women during vaginal discharge, menstruation and other bodily functions related to genitalia. They play a crucial role in maintaining a woman's reproductive health and supporting proper intimate hygiene practices so as to avoid any kind of infections. Growing awareness about personal hygiene among women coupled with the inclination towards the utilization of convenient and handy sanitary products is creating a huge demand for feminine hygiene products across the globe. Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market Drivers/Constraints:

As an increasing number of women are becoming financially independent, the leading players are trying to target them directly and influence their purchasing behavior which, in turn, is providing a boost to the sales of feminine hygiene products.

The manufacturers nowadays are focusing on introducing innovative and organic products which are comfortable, scented and have higher absorption capability. They are also developing unique marketing and promotional strategies which is attracting a larger consumer-base.

Several governments and NGOs are taking initiatives to promote the use of feminine hygiene products among the underprivileged and rural women population as well as to manufacture and distribute sanitary pads at affordable costs which is creating a positive outlook for the market.

The utilization of hazardous chemicals in the manufacturing of feminine hygiene products can cause adverse health effects. In addition to this, the disposal of these products can lead to clogging of drains which, in turn, is hindering the sales of these products.

Key Questions Answered in This Report

How has the global feminine hygiene products market performed so far and how will it perform in the coming years?

What are the key regions in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What has been the impact of COVID-19 on the global feminine hygiene products market?

Which are the popular product types in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the major distribution channels in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the various stages in the value chain of the global feminine hygiene products market?

What are the key driving factors and challenges in the global feminine hygiene products market?

What is the structure of the global feminine hygiene products market and who are the key players?

What is the degree of competition in the global feminine hygiene products market?

How are feminine hygiene products manufactured?

Key Topics Covered:

1 Preface

2 Scope and Methodology

3 Executive Summary

4 Introduction

4.1 Overview

4.2 Key Industry Trends

5 Global Feminine Hygiene Products Market

5.1 Market Overview

5.2 Market Performance

5.3 Impact of COVID-19

5.4 Market Breakup by Product Type

5.5 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

5.6 Market Breakup by Region

5.7 Market Forecast

5.8 SWOT Analysis

5.8.1 Overview

5.8.2 Strengths

5.8.3 Weaknesses

5.8.4 Opportunities

5.8.5 Threats

5.9 Value Chain Analysis

5.9.1 Overview

5.9.2 Research and Development

5.9.3 Raw Material Procurement

5.9.4 Manufacturing

5.9.5 Marketing

5.9.6 Distribution

5.9.7 End-Use

5.10 Porters Five Forces Analysis

5.10.1 Overview

5.10.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers

5.10.3 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

5.10.4 Degree of Competition

5.10.5 Threat of New Entrants

5.10.6 Threat of Substitutes

6 Market Breakup by Product Type

6.1 Sanitary Pads

6.1.1 Market Trends

6.1.2 Market Forecast

6.2 Panty Liners

6.2.1 Market Trends

6.2.2 Market Forecast

6.3 Tampons

6.3.1 Market Trends

6.3.2 Market Forecast

6.4 Spray and Internal Cleaners

6.4.1 Market Trends

6.4.2 Market Forecast

6.5 Others

6.5.1 Market Trends

6.5.2 Market Forecast

7 Market Breakup by Distribution Channel

7.1 Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

7.1.1 Market Trends

7.1.2 Market Forecast

7.2 Specialty Stores

7.2.1 Market Trends

7.2.2 Market Forecast

7.3 Beauty Stores and Pharmacies

7.3.1 Market Trends

7.3.2 Market Forecast

7.4 Online Stores

7.4.1 Market Trends

7.4.2 Market Forecast

7.5 Others

7.5.1 Market Trends

7.5.2 Market Forecast

8 Market Breakup by Region

9 Feminine Hygiene Products Manufacturing Process

9.1 Product Overview

9.2 Raw Material Requirements

9.3 Manufacturing Process

9.4 Key Success and Risk Factors

10 Competitive Landscape

10.1 Market Structure

10.2 Key Players

10.3 Profiles of Key Players

