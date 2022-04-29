Innovien Makes Atlanta BizJournal’s 100 Fastest-Growing Companies List For 2nd Consecutive Year

ATLANTA--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Innovien Solutions, an Atlanta based, woman-owned, Technology Services Firm continues its growth streak after seeing over 300% revenue growth in 2021. Innovien made this year’s Pacesetters list, announced yesterday at an awards ceremony at Zoo Atlanta, ranking 25th overall, and 3rd in the Business Services category. Alongside its record-breaking growth over the past year, the firm is excited to announce the opening of a new HQ in West Midtown Atlanta, a new Federal Division, and expansion into two new markets by the end of 2022.

In just over five years since the launch of Innovien, the company has become a top services partner to several Fortune 50 and 250 global clients, and has been recognized both locally and on the national stage, ranking as the 82nd fastest growing private company in the country on INC Magazine’s “INC 5000 List” last year. In 2021, Innovien was named to Atlanta Business Chronicles Pacesetters List of the Fastest-Growing Private Companies in Atlanta as well as the Top 20 Largest Women-Owned Firms.

“We are in full blown scale mode over here and it’s an extremely exciting time to be a part of this team,” said Camryn (Skladany) Mastel, Founder and CEO of Innovien Solutions. “There is so much opportunity right now in the industry, and our clients are relying on us as much as ever to keep up with their growing initiatives. We’ve doubled down on our internal recruiting efforts and employee development to make sure we’re delivering the same experience and level of service with this growing team.”

