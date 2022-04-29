 Hangobi Partners with All-Star Comedy Duo from OOPS The Podcast!: Francis Ellis and Giulio Gallarotti

NEW YORK--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Functional recovery beverage brand Hangobi has signed an exclusive deal with comedians Francis Ellis and Giulio Gallarotti, close friends who lead the lifestyle commentary ‘OOPS The Podcast!’ With audiences ranging from college-aged students to middle-aged moms, listeners love OOPS for its sophisticated banter. As Francis and Giulio’s go-to, Hangobi continues to serve as a drink for people to embrace as they go through the ups and downs of life.

Francis and Giulio gravitated towards the brand immediately after trying it for the first time and enjoy the “can per day” motto as they use Hangobi to juggle producing quality comedy and running a podcast. Designed to help consumers function as their best selves, Hangobi was crafted for active lifestyles and hydration.

As a new Hangobi partner, Francis noted, “Drinking a Hangobi puts me in the right mindset to tackle life’s challenges. Whether it’s burning those confusing letters from the IRS, or burying the shame from all those horrific decisions I made from 2006-2015, Hangobi keeps me fresh and positive throughout my day.” Giulio Gallarotti, a four Hangobi can per day consumer, piled on saying, “this is literally my favorite drink on planet earth, not kidding.”

Conrad Oberbeck, Co-Founder & CEO, followed up by underscoring the importance of the dynamic duo to Hangobi’s brand awareness, commenting, “working with Francis and Giulio has been an incredible way to align our brand with an audience that wants to work hard, make mistakes, laugh it off, then reset with a can of Hangobi.” He continued, “Hangobi is also finding its way into the lives of individuals looking for some levity, flavor, and balanced nutrition to deal with mundane and inescapable anxiety.”

Francis Ellis is a comedian, actor, and writer. He has written for Barstool Sports, where he hosted the popular Sirius XM morning radio show Barstool Breakfast with Willie Colon and Large. In 2021, Francis was featured at the Moontower Comedy Festival and is recognized for his hilarious Game of Thrones songs. In May 2019, Francis filmed his first standup special Bad Guy, which is available on Barstool Gold. He performs most nights in New York or can be seen trotting the globe.

Giulio Gallarotti is a New York City-based standup comedian, actor, host, and podcaster. He has appeared on TV shows such as Hulu’s Ramy, AXS Gotham Comedy Live and MTV’s Totally Clueless/Girl Code. He has also appeared on Comedy Central, Sirius XM radio and, later this year, is set to appear on ‘Pete Davidson and Best Friends’ on Netflix.

The direct-to-consumer functional beverage brand Hangobi is currently sold at $59.88 per 12 pack, or consumers can also opt for a monthly subscription to save 10 percent and receive a recurring 12 pack per month for $53.89 per case. To place an order or find out more information, please visit www.hangobi.com.

About Hangobi:

Loaded with five influential and diverse ingredients including vitamin B complex, anti-inflammatories, antioxidants, adaptogens, and amino acids, Hangobi allows you to hack your day with only 50-60 calories per can. Hangobi boasts whole, plant-based ingredients to alleviate dehydration, nausea, headaches, lack of focus, and anxiety. Available in three mood-focused “need state” blends – WAKE aids in energy, ESSENTIAL for balance, and CALM for stress. Follow @hang.obi on Instagram, TikTok, and YouTube.