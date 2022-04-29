Consolidated Communications Is Making Internet More Accessible With Affordable Connectivity Program

MATTOON, Ill.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Consolidated Communications (NASDAQ: CNSL) is helping expand broadband access through the federal Affordable Connectivity Program (ACP).

The federal ACP is a Federal Communications Commission program that offers eligible households a credit up to $30 per month, and up to $75 for households on qualifying Tribal lands. This credit is used to help customers discount the cost of Consolidated’s internet services, including Fidium Fiber symmetrical gig-speed fiber internet.

“While Consolidated makes significant progress on our fiber expansion plan, we’re ensuring as many homes as possible are able to enjoy the economic, educational and employment benefits that come with reliable internet access by supporting the ACP,” said Erik Garr, president of consumer and small business for Consolidated Communications.

The ACP may be used in addition to the federal Lifeline discount. Customers can either combine the two programs to reduce costs further or use their Lifeline service discount on one program-eligible service and use the ACP discount on a different qualifying service.

To find out if you’re eligible and enroll:

Visit fcc.gov/acp, to find out if you qualify; Fill out the Enrollment Opt-in Consent Form at Consolidated.com/acp or FidiumFiber.com/acp; Order your Consolidated service by calling 1.844.YOUR.CCI or Fidium service by calling 1.844.4.FIDIUM.

Additional information about the ACP is available at www.fcc.gov/ACP, or by calling 877-384-2575 between 9 a.m. and 9 p.m. ET any day of the week. To learn more about how Consolidated Communications is helping households connect, visit Consolidated.com/acp.

About Consolidated Communications

Consolidated Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: CNSL) is dedicated to moving people, businesses and communities forward by delivering the latest reliable communications solutions. Consumers, businesses and wireless and wireline carriers depend on Consolidated for a wide range of high-speed internet, data, phone, security, cloud and wholesale carrier solutions. With a network spanning more than 50,000 fiber route miles, Consolidated is a top 10 U.S. fiber provider, turning technology into solutions that are backed by exceptional customer support. Learn more at consolidated.com. Connect with us on social media.