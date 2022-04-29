ONM Living Announces the Sale of Cottages at Bell Station

GRAPEVINE, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--ONM Living, a fully integrated build-for-rent company that leverages 73 years of development and construction expertise, announces the sale of Cottages at Bell Station to MBP Capital. ONM Living led all aspects of the project, from land acquisition, planning, zoning and design to construction, leasing and stabilization for a successful sale. The sale provides ONM Living with additional resources for reinvestment back into the company as it plans for further expansion throughout the Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston markets.

Equally important, Cottages at Bell Station fulfills one of today’s hottest market trends – offering “missing middle housing,” or attainable housing solutions, where affordable single-family inventory is limited. Cottages at Bell Station is located on 10 acres at 10150 E. Hurst Blvd in Fort Worth, convenient to the area’s numerous retail, entertainment, and employment opportunities.

“As the popularity of ‘missing middle housing’ continues to grow, the sale of Cottages at Bell Station serves as proof that both renters and investors are receptive to high-quality horizontal multifamily offerings,” said Zac Thompson, president of ONM Living. “The DFW housing market continues to move at a rapid pace and our goal is to ensure that consumers at all stages of life have a diverse array of options when choosing their next home.”

ONM Living developed Cottages at Bell Station, a community of 140 cottage-style units ranging from spacious studios to three-bedroom floor plans, as its first standalone project in Dallas-Fort Worth. ONM Living fully leased the community prior to its sale. All Pro Capital (www.allprocapital.com) is ONM Living’s investment partner in the Cottages at Bell Station. Berkadia served as the broker for the multifamily community, determining market value and facilitating the listing and advertising efforts.

ONM Living has eight future communities planned throughout Katy, Fort Worth, Fate and Crandall that feature both cottage and villa style homes.

About ONM Living

ONM Living is a fully integrated build-for-rent company focused on developing, constructing, and operating high-quality, single-family and cottage-style rental communities across Dallas-Fort Worth and Houston. As an affiliate of HistoryMaker, ONM Living leverages 73 years of construction and operations expertise to provide a for-rent housing experience that expands attainable housing options to a wider range of consumers. By controlling the entire process from community design, development, construction, and leasing operations, ONM Living delivers a distinctive leasing and living experience.

