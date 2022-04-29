Nintendo News: Score Your Next Fun-Filled Victory With Nintendo Switch Sports, Out Now!

REDMOND, Wash.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--It’s game point. On the brink of triumph, your friends and family cheer you on. The thrill of friendly competition and the feeling of being right in the action are literally at your fingertips. Welcome to the Nintendo Switch Sports game – the latest sequel to the Wii Sports series that launches today for the Nintendo Switch and Nintendo Switch – OLED Model systems. To see this new sports collection in action, check out a launch trailer for the game here: https://youtu.be/SqSMxb9txSw.

In Nintendo Switch Sports, you can swing, kick, spike and bowl your way to victory! With multiple options for multiplayer fun, family and friends can join in on the same system* or online.** Play online and face opponents near and far, and aim for the Pro League in every sport. With Soccer, Volleyball, Bowling, Tennis, Badminton and Chambara (swordplay), you can get moving and put yourself directly in the game using Joy-Con controllers. Plus, a seventh sport is planned to be added via a free update this fall; get ready to Golf!***

New to the world of video game sports? No problem! This collection is built for players of all skill levels, so everyone can play together and enjoy. With intuitive controls, anyone – from rookies to pros – can instantly have fun. With controlled motions, you can curve your bowling ball, add spin to a tennis shot or even use a Joy-Con with the included Leg Strap accessory to kick the ball in a Soccer Shoot-Out. A free update will arrive in the summer, expanding the Leg Strap accessory compatibility to Soccer matches, too.***

Plus, Nintendo Switch Sports introduces new customizable characters called Sportsmates. As you play online in random matchmaking, you’ll be able to earn points that you can redeem for in-game rewards like outfits, sports accessories and gear for your Sportsmates, fireworks for your Soccer goal and even a costume to play as a squirrel! New items will rotate in each week, so check back and see what’s available! You’ll also still be able to play as the classic Mii characters, so you can keep serving those swings and custom looks you’ve grown fond of.

The digital version of Nintendo Switch Sports is available now in Nintendo eShop on Nintendo Switch, the My Nintendo Store and select retailers for $39.99 (Leg Strap accessory sold separately). A physical version of Nintendo Switch Sports that includes a Leg Strap accessory is available at a suggested retail price of $49.99. The Leg Strap accessory from Ring Fit Adventure is also compatible with Nintendo Switch Sports, and a Leg Strap accessory can be purchased separately at a suggested retail price of $9.99, as well. For more information about Nintendo Switch Sports, visit https://nintendoswitchsports.nintendo.com/.

* Additional accessories may be required for multiplayer mode. Sold separately.

** Any Nintendo Switch Online membership (sold separately) and Nintendo Account required for online features. Not available in all countries. Internet access required for online features. Terms apply. nintendo.com/switch-online

*** Software update required.

