Stevanato Group S.p.A. and Bexson Biomedical, Inc. Expand Collaboration to Treat a Range of Mental Health Conditions With an On-body Device

PIOMBINO DESE, Italy & SANTA BARBARA, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Italian-based Stevanato Group S.p.A., a global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries, and Bexson Biomedical, Inc., a research stage company developing subcutaneous therapies for pain management and mental health disorders, announced today that they have signed an agreement expanding their collaboration.

This agreement between the companies will grant Bexson access to the use of Stevanato’s wearable delivery system — a customized version of the SG EZ-be Pod® — to develop new therapeutics to treat a wide range of mental health conditions, including treatment-resistant depression and PTSD.

Since 2020, Stevanato Group and Bexson have worked to optimize the modularity of the SG EZ-be Pod®, for the treatment of chronic and acute pain disorders. Such SG EZ-be Pod® is a small, wearable infusion device that can be programmed for a wide range of medications and delivery profiles, including at-home delivery. This subcutaneous drug delivery system is the flagship for Bexson’s proprietary ketamine formulation, BB106, and leverages Stevanato Group’s existing technology and broad experience in medical device innovation.

Bexson’s formulation technology has been shown to work with several other classes of small molecules, beyond ketamine. This new agreement allows the companies to evaluate further collaborations with their device and drug platforms, respectively.

Combining these technologies aims to provide many of the dosing control advantages of intravenous medication delivery without the procedural burden and high cost. Oral delivery of psychedelic compounds can lead to gastrointestinal tract discomfort, long and expensive therapy sessions, and high response variability. Subcutaneous delivery can also address many of the problems related to poor bioavailability. This approach is also intended to permit real-time dose attunement in an office setting, such as psychedelic psychotherapy.

“ We are grateful that our partners have the expertise and ideal technology to deliver not just Bexson’s ketamine formulation, but also other compounds optimized by Bexson’s formulation technology,” said Jeffrey Becker, MD, Bexson’s Chief Scientific Officer. “ We’re actually just scratching the surface of what is possible. Beyond pain management and mental health indications, this partnership enables a dynamic small molecule delivery system that can be applied to a surprisingly large number of important therapies.”

“ We extend our collaboration with Bexson to better suit the needs of patients from different therapeutic areas by developing the modularity of our award-winning SG EZ-be Pod®. The extension of our wearable device to a wider range of therapeutic areas may help provide effective and comfortable treatments to patients suffering from mental illness or chronic pain that impacts the quality of their lives. The patient-centric SG EZ-be POD® is intended to give patients more flexibility in the administration of medication outside of clinics and hospitals. The partnership with Bexson responds also to the need for sustainability on part of pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies with the goal to reduce the overall cost per treatment,” said Chief Business Officer Mauro Stocchi, Stevanato Group.

About Bexson Biomedical, Inc.

Bexson Biomedical, Inc. is a research stage company developing BB106, a ketamine therapy for pain management and mental health disorders. According to recent market research pain following surgery is a $35.5 billion market and is a leading cause of opioid abuse and addiction. The Company is also applying their proprietary delivery platform to several psychedelic and non-psychedelic compounds. Visit at: www.bexsonbiomedical.com.

About Stevanato Group

Founded in 1949, Stevanato Group is a leading global provider of drug containment, drug delivery and diagnostic solutions to the pharmaceutical, biotechnology and life sciences industries. The Group delivers an integrated, end-to-end portfolio of products, processes and services that address customer needs across the entire drug life cycle at each of the development, clinical and commercial stages. Stevanato Group’s core capabilities in scientific research and development, its commitment to technical innovation and its engineering excellence are central to its ability to offer value added solutions to clients. To learn more, visit stevanatogroup.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release may include forward-looking statements. The words "aim", "opportunities" and similar expressions (or their negative) identify certain of these forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are statements regarding the Company's intentions, beliefs, or current expectations concerning, among other things, the Company's product offering, the potential use of the Company's products to treat different diseases, growth opportunities, market position, and the expansion of the Company's integrated capabilities. The forward-looking statements in this press release are based on numerous assumptions regarding the Company's present and future business strategies and the environment in which the Company will operate in the future. Forward-looking statements involve inherent known and unknown risks, uncertainties and contingencies because they relate to events and depend on circumstances that may or may not occur in the future and may cause the actual results, performance, or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Many of these risks and uncertainties relate to factors that are beyond the Company's ability to control or estimate precisely, such as future market conditions, currency fluctuations, the behavior of other market participants, the actions of regulators, and other factors such as the Company's ability to continue to obtain financing to meet its liquidity needs, changes in the political, social and regulatory framework in which the Company operates or in economic or technological trends or conditions. Readers should therefore not place undue reliance on these statements, particularly not in connection with any contract or investment decision. Except as required by law, the company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statements.