BJ’s Wholesale Club Opens First of Its Kind BJ’s market Bringing Unparalleled Convenience to Members in Warwick, RI

WARWICK, R.I.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--BJ's Wholesale Club (NYSE: BJ), a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States, announced today the opening of BJ’s market, a new concept club in Warwick, RI.

Located at 375 East Ave, BJ’s market is 43,000 square feet, about half the size of a full-sized BJ’s club. BJ’s market will feature top-selling fresh foods, produce, sundries, and seasonal products for members of BJ’s Wholesale club, in a convenient, efficient shopping experience.

“BJ’s market will serve as an exciting new innovation lab for BJ’s Wholesale Club,” said Bill Werner, executive vice president, strategy and development. “We are bringing the same great savings and value our members know and love, but delivering a convenient location closer to home.”

At BJ’s market, members will find the same pack sizes and pricing as BJ’s clubs, as well as the same convenient shopping options including curbside pick-up, Express Pay, and same-day delivery. Existing members will have full access to BJ’s market immediately. New members who sign up at BJ’s market will have full access to all of BJ’s clubs and BJ’s gas stations, and can take advantage of a limited time membership offer* now through May 5, 2022:

- A one-year BJ’s Inner Circle membership for $25

- A one-year BJ’s Perks Rewards** membership for $65

The new BJ’s market concept will include testing of exciting product assortments, displays, product demonstrations and convenience initiatives. Product offerings will include the brands BJ’s members love best, along with BJ’s exclusive Wellsley Farms and Berkley Jensen brands, which deliver exceptional quality at a remarkable value.

BJ’s Charitable Foundation is proud to support the local community through both monetary and food donations. To date, the retailer has donated $5,000 to the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick and $15,000 to the Rhode Island Community Food Bank.

“We are so thankful for BJ’s generous donation and can’t wait to welcome them to our Warwick Community,” said Lara D’Antuono, CEO of the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick. “Donations like this are critical to the success of the programs that we run for our youth and we are thrilled to receive BJ’s support.”

The food bank donation is part of BJ’s Feeding Communities program, a food rescue partnership where the company donates unsold perishable food to Feeding America member food banks in its footprint, helping to get wholesome food onto the plates of families. To date, BJ’s has donated more than 120 million pounds of food including meat, produce, dairy and bakery items to Feeding America member food banks.

BJ’s remains committed to its goal of helping communities grow, prosper and thrive which becomes more attainable through partnerships with local non-profits and food banks in each and every new market.

BJ’s members can always expect:

Members save up to 25% off grocery store prices every day on everything they need for weekly shopping. Risk free: Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership.

Shoppers can try BJ’s risk free with the company’s 100% money-back guaranteed membership. Save even more: BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons.

BJ’s is the only warehouse club that accepts manufacturers’ coupons. Plus, members can stack savings using BJ’s coupons on top of manufacturers’ coupons. Choose the way you shop: Members can shop online at BJs.com and choose free curbside pickup or have it delivered with same-day grocery delivery** or ship-to-home.

*Offer is valid online at BJs.com/Warwick only, may not be combined with other offers, not redeemable for cash, nontransferable and only good for new members. Plus sales tax where applicable. Offer is contingent upon your enrolling in BJ’s Easy Renewal®, and you authorize BJ’s to charge the debit/credit card first used at BJ’s after accepting this offer, an annual recurring charge in the amount of the then-current membership fee for all active memberships on your account, plus tax where applicable, on the first day of the month your membership expires. Expires: 5/5/22.

**BJ’s Perks Rewards members earn 2% cash back on most BJ’s purchases. Awards are issued in $10 increments, are used at BJ’s checkout and expire six months from the date issued. Cash back can be requested in the form of a check prior to awards expiring by contacting BJ’s Member Care at 800-BJS-CLUB. My BJ’s Perks® program is provided by BJ’s Wholesale Club, Inc. and its terms may change from time to time. Some exclusions may apply. Visit BJs.com/terms for program terms.

About BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc.

Headquartered in Westborough, Massachusetts, BJ's Wholesale Club is a leading operator of membership warehouse clubs in the Eastern United States. The company currently operates 227 clubs and 159 BJ's Gas® locations in 17 states.

The Company’s common stock is traded on the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE: BJ).

About the Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick

The Boys & Girls Clubs of Warwick has been an integral part of Warwick for more than 55 years. Its three branches, are strategically located in Warwick neighborhoods. They provide services to boys and girls ages 5-18 in the key areas of Character & Leadership Development, Education & Career Development, Health & Life Skills, the Arts, and Sports, Fitness and Recreation. For more information about BGCW programs, including before and after school childcare and vacation programs, please contact the administrative office at 401-467-4385 or visit www.wbgclubs.org.

About Feeding America®

Feeding America® is the largest hunger-relief organization in the United States. Through a network of more than 200 food banks, 21 statewide food bank associations, and over 60,000 partner agencies, food pantries and meal programs, we helped provide 6.6 billion meals to tens of millions of people in need last year. Feeding America also supports programs that prevent food waste and improve food security among the people we serve; brings attention to the social and systemic barriers that contribute to food insecurity in our nation; and advocates for legislation that protects people from going hungry. Visit www.feedingamerica.org, find us on Facebook or follow us on Twitter.