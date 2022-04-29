Castle Biosciences Announces Expanded U.S. Federal Supply Schedule Contract Covering Its Entire Dermatologic Cancer Portfolio of Tests

FRIENDSWOOD, Texas--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Castle Biosciences, Inc. (Nasdaq: CSTL), a company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care, today announced that its current U.S. Federal Supply Schedule (FSS) contract with the Veterans Health Administration (VHA) has been expanded to include coverage for the Company’s entire skin cancer test portfolio, effective as of April 15, 2022.

“Castle’s innovative tests for skin cancer provide precise, personalized information based on each patient’s tissue biology and are designed to meaningfully impact how skin cancers are diagnosed and managed,” said Derek Maetzold, president and chief executive officer of Castle Biosciences. “We are proud that veterans and their families treated at VHA and Military Health System (MHS) medical centers will now have greater access to our skin cancer tests and the clinically actionable information they provide, which can help guide and improve the management of their disease.”

One in five Americans will be diagnosed with skin cancer during their lifetime, making it the most common form of cancer in the U.S.1 U.S. military personnel have higher rates of skin cancer than civilians, due in part to occupational sun exposure and other work conditions, compounded by certain demographic characteristics associated with higher rates of melanoma.2

The VHA is a component of and implements the healthcare program for U.S. veterans through the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA). Castle’s current five-year FSS contract went into effect on Aug. 15, 2021, and included coverage for the Company’s DecisionDx®-Melanoma gene expression profile test. Effective April 15, 2022, the expanded contract includes coverage for the remaining four tests in Castle’s dermatologic cancer test portfolio: DecisionDx®-SCC, DecisionDx® DiffDx™-Melanoma, myPath® Melanoma and DecisionDx®-CMSeq. Castle’s expanded FSS contract provides greater access to the aforementioned tests for veterans being treated through the VHA, the largest integrated health care system in the U.S., as well as active-duty service members and their families seeking medical treatment through the MHS.

About Veterans Health Administration

The Veterans Health Administration (VHA) is the largest integrated health care system in the United States, providing care at 1,293 health care facilities, including 171 VA Medical Centers and 1,112 outpatient sites of care of varying complexity (VA outpatient clinics) to over 9 million veterans enrolled in the VA health care program. VA Medical Centers provide a wide range of services including traditional hospital-based services such as surgery, critical care, mental health, orthopedics, pharmacy, radiology and physical therapy.

About Military Health System

The Military Health System (MHS) is one of America’s largest and most complex health care institutions, and the world’s preeminent military health care delivery operation. The MHS saves lives on the battlefield, combats infectious disease around the world, and is responsible for providing health services through both direct care through military treatment facilities and private sector care to approximately 9.6 million beneficiaries, composed of uniformed service members, military retirees and family members.

About U.S. Federal Supply Schedule

The U.S. Federal Supply Schedule (FSS), also known as the General Services Administration (GSA) Schedule and the Multiple Award Schedule (MAS), is a long-term governmentwide contract with commercial companies that provide access to millions of commercial products and services at fair and reasonable prices to the government. MAS makes buying easy and efficient with the use of modern technology to connect government buyers and industry.

About Castle Biosciences

Castle Biosciences (Nasdaq: CSTL) is a leading diagnostics company improving health through innovative tests that guide patient care. The Company aims to transform disease management by keeping people first: patients, clinicians, employees and investors.

Castle’s current portfolio consists of tests for skin cancers, uveal melanoma, Barrett’s esophagus and mental health conditions. Additionally, the Company has active research and development programs for tests in other diseases with high clinical need, including its test in development to predict systemic therapy response in patients with moderate-to-severe psoriasis, atopic dermatitis and related conditions. To learn more, please visit www.CastleBiosciences.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

